Ireland have been handed a nightmare Euro 2024 draw after this morning's proceedings in Frankfurt landed Stephen Kenny's side in a group with Netherlands, France and strong fourth seed Greece. Gibraltar complete the five team pool.

The Irish delegation in Germany knew that Pot 2 would likely determine the difficulty of the draw and the presence of England and France as options after their Nations League struggles risked a horror draw.

Unfortunately for Kenny that scenario came to pass with France paired with top seeds Netherlands in Group B. Ireland were the second team drawn from pot three by Jurgen Klinsmann, thus meaning a sinking feeling for the FAI representatives in the Festhalle. Drawing out Greece, one of the tougher fourth seed options, piled on the pain.

Netherlands and France will both be competing in this year's World Cup and will be amongst the favourites to compete for the trophy.

The top two teams qualify automatically for the finals, while the playoff situation is determined by the standings in the Nations League tournament which just finished.

Ireland are realistically around the cut off line for that in 26th position. If Kenny's team miss out on a top two spot, they will be hoping that the 20 automatic places are filled by teams ranked above them.

Northern Ireland will fancy their chances of making an impact after bring drawn with Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino, while England have been drawn to face Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

Scotland will battle with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, and Wales face Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

Full draw:

Group A - Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B - Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C - Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D - Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E - Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F - Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G - Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H - Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I - Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J - Portugal, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein