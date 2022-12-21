Ireland to face Latvia in March before Euro 2024 visit of France to Dublin

Ireland will host Latvia and France in March next year.

Latvia will be Ireland's first opponents of 2023 with an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium in March, the FAI have confirmed.

Stephen Kenny’s side begin their Euro 2024 campaign against World Cup finalists France on Monday, March 27 at the Aviva Stadium.

They will welcome Latvia to Dublin on Wednesday, March 22 for a 7.45pm kick-off in the first match of the two-game window in March.

Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar are also in Group B of Euro qualifying.

Ireland, who ended 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win in Malta in November, have won all five of their previous fixtures against Latvia.

The FAI also announced that 23,000 season tickets have been sold for the 2023 campaign with ticket details for the March international window will be confirmed at a later date.