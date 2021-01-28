Ireland to face familiar foes in tough U-21 European qualifying campaign

Jim Crawford's Ireland U-21 side have been handed a tough draw, against familiar foes, in the qualifiers for the 2023 European Championships at U-21 level.

The draw for the group stages today matched the Republic of Ireland with Italy, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Luxembourg. Three of those teams (Italy, Sweden and Luxembourg) were in the same group as Ireland for the most recent qualifying campaign, where Ireland finished third, two points off second place, after an impressive start to the group under then-manager Stephen Kenny.

The fixtures for the group will be decided later today but there's a quick turnaround as the qualifiers start up in March of this year.

The U-21 Euro finals take place in 2023, hosted by Georgia and Romania. The Republic of Ireland have never qualified for the finals at U-21 level.

