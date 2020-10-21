Ireland to face England in friendly at Wembley next month

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, pictured here speaking to Aaron Connolly during training, will pit his wits against Gareth Southgate's England in a friendly at Wembley next month. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland will face England at Wembley on Thursday November 12, it has been confirmed.

The English FA announced the fixture, which means Stephen Kenny's side won't have to travel to Sarajevo for a Euro 2020 'losers play-off' against Bosnia on the same date.

The game will represent a big test for Kenny against Gareth Southgate's side, as the Dubliner goes in search of his first win as Ireland manager.

The Republic have two more games to play in the Nations League, away to Wales (Sunday November 15) and at home to Bulgaria (Wednesday November 18).

However the proposed game away to Bosnia on Thursday November 12 has now been cancelled to make way for the prestige England friendly.

Sadly the 90,000-seater Wembley venue will be empty for the game due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the game, which will kick-off at 8.0pm, is sure to attract a huge television audience.

Ireland haven't been beaten by England in an international since that 2-1 friendly defeat at Wembley in 1985.

The seven matches since have resulted in one win for Ireland (Euro 88), with the past six matches ending in draws.

The last encounter between the two nations was a 2015 friendly at the Aviva Stadium, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate. The sides drew 1-1 at Wembley in May 2013.

"It’s a high quality game for the team. With minimal travel between London, Cardiff and Dublin in these changed times, it is better for us logistically with player welfare paramount," said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"It helps ensure we will have our strongest possible squad available for all three matches."



Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said: "We are delighted to accept this invitation to play at Wembley from the English FA. There is something very special about any game against England and I know our supporters will look forward to this match, even if they can’t be there.”

Online Editors