Ireland team named for France clash as Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens return to starting XI

Shane Duffy will start for Ireland against France this evening

Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens have been recalled to the Ireland starting line-up for the daunting Euro 2024 qualifier with France tonight.

Stephen Kenny has made six changes from the side that defeated Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium in June with Duffy, Stevens, Alan Browne, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah coming into the side.

In the absence of both Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty, Browne appears to have got the nod at right wing back despite speculation that Ogbene would fill that role.

France v Ireland Video Preview from Paris

Ogbene is selected and it's anticipated he will pair up in attack with Idah who steps into Evan Ferguson's shoes.

Duffy has been favoured to Dara O'Shea in the heart of the defence while John Egan has been passed fit to play with Nathan Collins joining them in a back three.

Stevens gets the nod over James McClean at left wing back, while Molumby is restored to a midfield three with Josh Cullen and Jason Knight.

Ireland XI: Bazunu, Collins, Duffy, Egan; Browne, Molumby, Cullen, Knight, Stevens; Ogbene, Idah