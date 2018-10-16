Ireland take massive step towards UEFA Under-19 Championship qualification with Dutch win

The Republic of Ireland Under-19s came from behind to defeat the Netherlands 2-1 and top Group 10 in the UEFA Under-19 Championship Qualifying Round.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19s came from behind to defeat the Netherlands 2-1 and top Group 10 in the UEFA Under-19 Championship Qualifying Round.

Goals from Adam Idah and Will Ferry mean Ireland secured top spot in their group ahead of the Elite Round in March, after previously beating Bosnia & Herzegovina and Faroe Islands.

The Dutch took the lead in Longford's City Calling Stadium. Striker Ole Romenij opened the scoring on 15 minutes as Maarten Stekelenburg's side looked on course to top the group.

Ireland equalised just before the half-hour mark. Briliant link-up play by Lee O'Connor and Troy Parrott saw Jason Knight's shot parried into Idah's path. The striker got his shot away just ahead of goakeeper Jasper Schendelaar to score his second goal of the Qualifying Round.

The winner came 20 minutes from full-time. Knight's shot beat Schendelaar to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Ireland Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan spoke post-match of his delight at the performance.

"It was great to win the game. The boys showed great character and resilience. It's a great group. They know they can play against the best of teams," Mohan said.

"We defended really well, right from the front to the back. We limited the Dutch to very few chances. We had numerous chances and could have scored more."

With three games in Longford's City Calling Stadium, Mohan was delighted with the support the side received in Longford.

"We had fantastic facilities. The club put in a massive effort for all three games, especially to make sure Saturday's game went ahead."

The draw for the Elite Round will take place in Nyon on December 6.

Republic of Ireland: Brian Maher; Andy Lyons, Lee O'Connor (capt), Nathan Collins, Jack James; Conor Coventry, Aaron Bolger; Jason Knight, Troy Parrott, Will Ferry; Adam Idah (Jonathan Afolabi 80).

Netherlands: Jasper Schendelaar; Jurriën Timber, Lutsharel Geertruida, Kik Pierie (capt), Juan Familio-Castillo (Millen Baars 82); Ludovit Reis (Wouter Burger 71), Orkun Kökcü, Ryan Gravenberch (Mohamed Mallahi 60); Mohammed Ihattaren (Jurgen Ekkelenkamp 82), Daishawn Redan, Ole Romenij (Ian Smeulers 71)

Referee: Filip Glova (Slovakia).

Online Editors