THE Republic of Ireland side can never be accused of lacking effort but Stephen Kenny's side are working pretty hard at keeping up the team's status as one of the worst performing countries in the history of the Nations League, as a new campaign started off with yet another defeat.

And while Kenny can claim that issues beyond the team's control, such as Covid, cost them points and prizes over the last two years, Ireland got exactly what they deserved for a shallow and sluggish display in Yerevan, Armenia looking like the side more likely to score until they finally did so on 75 minutes, with a fine strike from distance from their Russian-based attacker Eduard Spertsyan. Ireland had six Premier League players in the starting XI but unknowns like Tigran Barseghyan and Hovhannes Hambartsumyan looked far superior.

Armenia will feel that they deserved at least two draws from their games with the Republic in the Euro 2012 qualifiers but got no points but in Yerevan, in a stadium which was barely half-full at kickoff but was padded out by latecomers who would enjoy one of their best-ever results, even with the added challenge of Armenia competing on a higher plane following promotion to League B.

Kenny now has to regroup his side for a Dublin date with Ukraine on Wednesday, possible comfort for Ireland in the fact that Ukraine may be so spent from Sunday's World Cup battle with Wales that they'll have little appetite for a fight in Dublin.

Ireland had possession but just one proper attempt on target, a weakly-struck effort from Callum Robinson early in the first half. Too often, Ireland were slack in possession, gave up cheap and needless bookings to experienced players like Shane Duffy and Jeff Hendrick, and left Caoimhin Kelleher's goal exposed to give Spertsyan only the second goal of his international career.

Despite the awful historical record in the Nations League - 10 games without a win before this - recent results for Ireland were encouraging, from the March friendly games, but Kenny knew that despite Armenia's lowly status, 45 places below his team in the FIFA world rankings and their 9-0 horror show in a friendly against Norway, the Armenians would pose a threat.

Ireland did start well, an impressive enough opening five minutes when the away side looked like they enjoyed possession of the ball and didn't see it as a threat, with an early notice of intent on three minutes when Josh Cullen's neat pass almost fell for Callum Robinson but keeper David Yurchenko got to it in time.

Having stood off Ireland for that initial spell, Armenia asserted themselves and looked like a threat: in the space of a few minutes Ireland conceded two corners, one attempt on target and a yellow card, for Shane Duffy.

Their best chance came on six minutes when Nathan Collins lost possession, Tigran Barseghyan took advantage and the Slovan Bratislava man let fly with a shit which needed a save from Caoimhin Kelleher and a minute late, Duffy was booked for a needless foul on Barseghyan.

Ireland's response to that positive spell from the home side led to a decent attempt from the away team. Chiedozie Ogbene, a constant threat to the home defence, worked his magic and his pass into the box set up Robinson, but his shot lacked conviction and power, and Hovhannes Hambartsumyan cleared, awkwardly, off the line.

Ireland's set pieces also posed no real threat, a couple of Irish corner kicks wasted, though a free kick from Cullen just before half time did find its way to the head of Ogbene but his effort was too high and no damage was done.

The game was scoreless at the break and one of the swiftest moves of the day came from a punter, as a home supporter ran onto the pitch, evaded security, hugged Armenian captain Varadzat Haroyan and was rewarded with the gift of the player's shirt.

In fairness to Armenia, they had the same approach in the second half, a good start, even a goal on 50 minutes, set up by Hambartsumyan and finished by Barseghyan but it was ruled offside. A tired-looking Ireland lacked the swagger needed to put them away, even the input off the bench of Jason Knight and Michael Obafemi offering no relief.

A draw was possible but Armenia smelled blood, and when a poorly-hit pass from Cullen found its way to Spertsyan, he made the most of it and lashed home a fine goal, which will interest the French clubs tracking the Krasnodar player.

Ireland tried in the final 10 minutes but crosses went astray, the home keeper stood firm and as a tired Ireland side trudged into the sanctuary of the dressing room, having acknowledged the 700-strong Irish support, they could only imagine the reaction back home to yet another defeat with no respite as Ukraine await.

ARMENIA: Yurchenko; A Hovhannisyan (Mkrtchyan 60), Mkoyan, Haoryan, Hambartsumyan; Barseghyan (Dashyan 88), Spertsyan, Grigoryan, K Hovhannisyan; Bayramyan; Bichakhchyan (Adamyan 55).

IRELAND: Kelleher, Collins, Duffy, Egan; Coleman (Browne 81), Hendrick, Cullen (Keane 81), Stevens (McClean 73); Ogbene, Parrott (Obafemi 65); Robinson (Knight 73).

REFEREE: R Petrescu (Romania)