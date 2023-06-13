Ireland striker Amber Barrett receives pre-World Cup boost after signing for Standard Liege

With just over two weeks to go until Vera Pauw names her World Cup squad, Barrett has brought her four-year spell in Germany to an end and put pen to paper on a contract with the Belgian outfit, located east of Brussels.

The move brings to an end a frustrating few months at club level for the 26-year-old. After recovering from an shoulder injury suffered last December, Barrett found minutes hard to come by in the second half of the season at Turbine Potsdam, before the club finished bottom and were relegated from the German top-flight, winning two of their 22 matches.

Standard Liege are current Belgian Women’s Cup champions and finished third in the league last season.

"Unbelievably proud to announce I will be joining Standard Femina," said Barrett on Instagram today.

Ireland’s play-off hero will link up with her new teammates after this summer’s World Cup, with Ireland currently in preparations for their first major tournament.

With Ireland facing Zambia on Thursday week in a friendly, Barrett will hope she has done enough to earn a place in Pauw’s 23-player squad, which will be announced on June 29, as they face France on July 6 in a send-off friendly before departing for Australia.