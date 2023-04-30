Ireland striker Aaron Connolly ruled out for remainder of season

Aaron Connolly’s season at club level is over as Hull City have conceded that the on-loan attacker will not be fit to play again this term.

The 22-year-old, on loan to City from Brighton, was on an impressive run of form until a broken toe in February halted his progress and he has since missed the club’s last 14 games.

Boss Liam Rosenior had hoped to recall Connolly (22) in recent weeks but his comeback was initially delayed by illness, and now Rosenior, who had planned to use Connolly in the Championship season finale away to Luton Town on Monday week, says the player’s toe problem is now the concern.

“Aaron has had a small setback again on his toe so he’s going back for a second opinion, which is devastating to me,” says Rosenior.

Connolly will now be assessed by the medical staff at parent club Brighton but Hull do not expect to see him in a City shirt again. The striker was excluded from recent senior Ireland squads by Stephen Kenny, Connolly reverting to the U21 panel last year, and while a fully fit Connolly would have struggled to make it into the senior squad for the June qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar, he would have been on stand-by in case of injury.

The Galway native has a year left on his contract at Brighton but he appears to have no future there and Hull had expressed an interest in making the loan move permanent.