Ireland stars in line to receive at least €28,000 for World Cup – but FIFA won’t pay players directly

Vera Pauw has praised FIFA over their financial commitment to the players competing at the World Cup. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Each Ireland World Cup squad member will receive prize money of at least €28,000, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that it is up to individual associations to dish out the cash.

FIFA confirmed in Sydney this morning that they will distribute money to federations rather than oversee direct payments to players.

"We have issued recommendations but we are an association of associations," Infantino said. "So whatever payments we do will be through the associations, and then the associations will make the relevant payments to their own players.

"But we are in touch with all the associations, and there are all different situations in different parts of the world -- taxation, residence and so on -- which require special agreements that are agreements for some associations with the players from before, of course.

"So, I think we have been taking some groundbreaking decisions and it's far from the end of the story."

Some countries, like Jamaica, South Africa and Ireland’s Group B opponents Nigeria have been in dispute with their associations on precisely this issue, fearing their governing bodies will hold back payments.

Others, like European champions England, feel that they should have an added bonus on top of the FIFA prize money.

The FAI have been approached for comment on the issue.

Speaking this week, Ireland boss Vera Pauw had also assumed that the money would be given directly to her players.

“In 2019, FIFA has given a pot of money and left it up to the Associations, and indeed, led to this kind of issues where players were not getting anything or not enough. This is for the players and it doesn’t go anywhere else but the players.”

Ireland’s players had already conducted their own bonus pay negotiations through Ciaran Medlar, the BDO Sports Advisor who helped navigate the equal pay deal with captains Katie McCabe and Seamus Coleman.

Pauw is believed to have underwritten a pledge that her players will get the prize pot, which will rise should they emerge from their group, and the Ireland manager has praised FIFA for the initiative.

“I always support everything for the benefit of the players, always. But we also need to remember that this is the first time ever that FIFA has allocated a certain amount for the players.

“FIFA has said €28,000 per player is for the group stages. Do you think that happens in volleyball or field hockey or wherever? Even the men’s game has not had it.

“FIFA did this to protect the players and I feel that this is a massive step. And you know I am very critical when things are not right but I think we need to highlight this, FIFA has done an incredible thing, they have given players three times more than 2019.

“That is incredible in sport and FIFA made it happen. For me, at this stage, for where we are, FIFA only deserves compliments for doing this because it is a huge amount of money they have given to players and they have forced the Associations to give it to the players.”

Pauw also spoke about the issue of equal pay at World Cups, something Infantino dismissed when asked by Australian media, after the Matildas outlined their demands for equal pay this week in an emotional video.

“Well, if you don’t demand equal pay, you never get it. Ireland has been very progressive, we were the third country in the world and at that point, we were very far away from qualification for the first finals, remember?

“I think that in itself set an example for other Associations. You can do it and you can no longer make the argument that you don’t make enough money to bring in equal pay.

“FIFA already announced that they are working towards equal pay by the next World Cup which is a massive target to set, with countries, remember, who did not want to pay for the rights, or not enough for the rights.

“The fact they said we should have equal pay for the women, that is a directive for the broadcast companies because one cannot go without the other.

“And broadcasting companies, who have the same amount of viewers but want to pay less, they are the ones to question because once that is happening, it is done.”

Infantino did say he will attempt to ensure the Associations will direct the money towards the players,

"More than auditing or monitoring, it's engaging," he said. "We engage with the associations around the world because, I joke sometimes that we cannot artificially print the money.

“Today is the eve of the opening game of the Women's World Cup and for me it's a moment to focus on the positive, focus on the happiness, focus on the joy.

“Until the 20th of August you will hear from me only positive things about everything and everyone.

"If somebody's still not happy about something, well, I'm so sorry. I am happy with everything and I love everyone. As of the 21st of August, we focus on some other issues around the world and all the problems that are coming up."