Ireland star Heather Payne gives up role of lonely long-distance runner – the goalscorer who doesn’t score goals

After striking drought, Roscommon star is back in her most familiar position

At school, she was class champion for two years running in the Community Games.

Swam a bit, too. “The whole lot,” she smiles. “It stands to me now.”

Football became her game, but the athlete never left. Her numbers in qualifying were often staggering.

The 11,361 metres covered at home to Finland. The maximum speed of 30kmh achieved against Slovakia. The 2,088 recorded metres of high-speed accelerations and decelerations in the home match against Sweden.

Other figures offer a starker contrast.

Already on 34 caps, she has but one goal to her name, a consolation in a friendly defeat to Iceland two years ago in her 17th Ireland bow.

“Hopefully now, I can start scoring more goals for Ireland,” she told us then. Everyone is still waiting. It is a striking drought, literally, bringing to mind forlorn forwards from the past like John Aldridge (20 games) and Daryl Murphy (23), who took an age to score their first international goals, acting more as cart horses than lone wolves in their early days.

Their teams were beloved by many, though unlovely to watch, a bit like Payne’s Ireland for long stretches in their incipient graduation to the world’s top table.

We would bemoan Payne’s symbolic status as a gambolling gazelle up front, chasing down hopeful – mostly hopeless – long balls and, whenever a goal chance did arrive, being too banjaxed to convert.

A fine ball-player, but one not allowed to be so, was in danger of becoming her sport’s most absurd phenomenon – the goalscorer who doesn’t score goals.

But, of late, there has been a shift in emphasis; for the first time in her six-year career, she has been listed in this current squad as a defender.

Her days of lonely foraging in vast prairies of desolate space seemingly at an end.

Kyra Carusa’s recruitment has reshaped the team and redeployed Payne to her more familiar right-back role.

“It’s a bit surreal, I’ve been named on the squad list as a forward for the last two years and now I’m down as a defender,” she smiles amiably.

“Personally, I’ve always played on the wing and right full-back with Florida State University, so I’ve always been more comfortable playing wing-back.

“Playing in the forward role was completely new for me and I’ve had to develop over that time to take it on. Vera has found a new balance and I’m very happy where I am now.

“Against the US, it worked well and I think she’s happy with it now. Of course, I’d play anywhere. I’ve always been a versatile player through my career.

“I would be happy to be anywhere on the pitch, but I am a lot more comfortable on the wing. I feel I can do a lot more with the ball. I’m a lot more comfortable.”

And there will be less focus on her scoring stats.

“Of course, it is difficult when you’re named as a striker and you’re not necessarily getting the goals. But with the system we played, people will understand that being in that striker’s role is not just about scoring goals, there is a lot of defensive work in it.

“As a team, collectively, we can get the goals regardless of who their name is. And that’s the great thing I love about this team, it’s more than just one player who scores the goals. We do it as a team.

“And with this new formation, it allows myself and Katie (McCabe, left wing-back) to get higher up the field and support Kyra, who is getting it into feet and then our two attacking midfielders can join. It’s sound defensively but allows us to attack better.”

Payne is on the look-out for a new club and though her focus is on the World Cup, she will be eager to hit the ground running. No change there then.

“Honestly, it’s nearly a similar amount of running in this position, if not more. You’re not just a defender, but an attacker.”

It will be hard to miss her.