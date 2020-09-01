Ireland squad set off for Sofia after receiving all-clear from latest round of Coivd tests

Manager Stephen Kenny speaks to his players during a Republic of Ireland training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad have been given a clean bill of health after all tested negative in the latest round of UEFA tests for COVID-19 ahead of their flight to Sofia this afternoon.

Ireland play Bulgaria on Thursday evening with the opening UEFA Nations League tie the first under Kenny's command. Finland will then travel to Dublin to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

“This latest round of negative results is very welcome," FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne said.

We have adhered to all HSE and UEFA guidelines and we again thank the Government for their support to allow us to compete in the UEFA Nations League this week.”

The FAI were given a derogation from the Government for their elite teams meaning they are currently working in a UEFA bubble.

Online Editors