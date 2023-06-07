Ireland squad members to receive minimum €28,000 each in Women’s World Cup prizemoney

Vera Pauw's Ireland squad will receive improved prizemoney at this year's Women's World Cup

Daniel McDonnell

Members of Vera Pauw's World Cup squad will each be guaranteed a figure in the region of €28,000 from FIFA after a dramatic change to the summer tournament's prizemoney structure.

The governing body have affirmed a commitment to guarantee cash for players with a total pool set at $110m dollars (€102.8m) divided amongst squads depending on their progression.

Players who are eliminated at the group stage will receive $30,000 (€28,047 at current rates) as consolation, an amount that would be more than a year's salary for a large number of protagonists, including a considerable number of Pauw's likely squad which could feature amateur or semi pros from the Women's Premier Division.

The minimum reward for advancing to the knockout stages doubles to a total of circa €56,000 per squad member with losing quarter finalists scooping €84,000 each and the amounts rising from there to a high of €252,000 for all the individuals in the winning squad.

Pauw's squad will also be line to benefit from their in-house arrangements with the FAI - where there is pay parity with the men in terms of match fees - and bonus arrangements and commercial opportunities with sponsors.

But FIFA's announcement of a trebling of the prize pot adds another financial layer to the achievement for Ireland's history makers, in addition to placing increased value on a place on the plane for players around the cut line.