Ireland squad members to receive minimum €28,000 each in Women’s World Cup prizemoney

Members of Vera Pauw's World Cup squad will each be guaranteed a figure in the region of €28,000 from FIFA after a dramatic change to the summer tournament's prizemoney structure.

The governing body have affirmed a commitment to guarantee cash for players with a total pool set at $110m dollars (€102.8m) divided amongst squads depending on their progression.

Players who are eliminated at the group stage will receive $30,000 (€28,047 at current rates) as consolation, an amount that would be more than a year's salary for a large number of protagonists, including a considerable number of Pauw's likely squad which could feature amateur or semi pros from the Women's Premier Division.

The minimum reward for advancing to the knockout stages doubles to a total of circa €56,000 per squad member with losing quarter finalists scooping €84,000 each and the amounts rising from there to a high of €252,000 for all the individuals in the winning squad.

Pauw's squad will also be line to benefit from their in-house arrangements with the FAI - where there is pay parity with the men in terms of match fees - and bonus arrangements and commercial opportunities with sponsors.

But FIFA's announcement of a trebling of the prize pot adds another financial layer to the achievement for Ireland's history makers, in addition to placing increased value on a place on the plane for players around the cut line.