Ireland slump to Nations League defeat in Finland: As it happened

Independentie
Search
Search
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 | 11.1°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu
Sections
Close
Daryl Horgan of Republic of Ireland in action against Jere Uronen of Finland
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, and coach Keith Andrews
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is looking for his first win in Helsinki this evening. Photo by Jussi Eskola/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
/
October 14 2020 06:23 PM
Ireland take on Finland in Helsinki in their latest UEFA Nations League game this evening. Kick off is at 5pm and you can follow all the action in our live blog.
Online Editors