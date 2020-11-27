Ireland slip to 42nd place in FIFA world rankings as third pot seeding for World Cup draw confirmed

The Republic of Ireland have slipped six places, down to 42nd in the world, on the back of the most recent form, according to the FIFA world rankings.

The rankings, issued by FIFA today, will be in place for the draw for the World Cup qualifiers on Monday week.

Northern Ireland are also on the slide, down four places to 45th, while England remain in fourth place, Scotland are down to 48th and Wales are up to 18th and Belgium remain in first place.

The drop means that Stephen Kenny's side will be among the third seeds for the draw for the qualifiers for Qatar 2022. The draw will be made at FIFA HQ in Zurich on Monday December 7th.

Ireland will be in the third pot for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers. Table courtesy of FIFA.

Ireland will be in the third pot for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers. Table courtesy of FIFA.

Belgium will be joined in Pot 1 by the other top-placed European teams in the ranking: France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Based on the ranking, the remaining 45 UEFA member associations will be allocated as follows:

Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia and Romania

Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece and Finland

Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia and Luxembourg

Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia and Andorra

Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar and San Marino

The ten group winners will qualify directly for Qatar 2022, with the ten runners-up advancing to the play-offs.

Besides the ten runners-up from the group stage, the play-offs will also include the two best group winners from the recent UEFA Nations League that do not qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and do not enter the play-offs as runners-up.

The 12 teams will be split into three play-off paths, which will feature single-leg knockout matches in March 2022 to determine the last three European nations to book a place in Qatar.

Online Editors