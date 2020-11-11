Ireland short of forward options ahead of England clash as Connolly ruled out and Robinson confirmed as Covid case

FRUSTRATED: Aaron Connolly during a Republic of Ireland training session at The Hive in Barnet, England

West Brom striker Callum Robinson has been confirmed as the Ireland player who tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the three matches ahead in the coming week, with Aaron Connolly also due to miss out through injury.

And Sean Maguire has, for the second camp in a row, been handed a late call-up having failed to make the initial squad while Swansea City man Ryan Manning will hook up with the squad before Sunday's Nations League game in Cardiff.

The FAI confirmed on Tuesday evening that a player had tested positive after his arrival in the Ireland team camp in London and on the eve of the game, the association confirmed it was Robinson.

"Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly has been ruled out of the England, Wales and Bulgaria fixtures through injury," the statement said.

"The Brighton and Hove Albion forward will miss the three matches through an injury sustained in training yesterday and Preston North End striker Sean Maguire has been called up as a replacement.

"Striker Callum Robinson has now been confirmed as the COVID-19 positive case in the Ireland camp and will also miss the three matches. Swansea City's Ryan Manning has been called up and will link up with the squad ahead of the Wales match on Sunday."

