Ireland set to resume European qualifiers with September trip to Germany

Vera Pauw's Ireland side have been told to prepare to finish their European Championship qualifying campaign this year - even though the finals have been pushed back to 2022.

UEFA have communicated the information to teams that were awaiting clarity on the order of play for a campaign that was abruptly halted.

Pauw's side have three games remaining, with the Covid-19 crisis upsetting their schedule.

They are top of their qualifying group for the finals, which were initially scheduled for next summer.

However, they have played a game more than the German side that has won all four of their qualifiers, scoring a total of 31 goals with none conceded.

Their away trip to Germany - which was pencilled in for April - will now take place on September 19.

Ireland then face an away date in Ukraine on October 23 before the group finishes at home to the Germans in Tallaght on December 1.

UEFA are set to provide more specific details about match operations in due course, with behind closed doors football on the agenda for the foreseeable future.

Pauw's team are attempting to make history by becoming the first Irish senior women's side to qualify for a major finals.

In addition to the nine group winners, the three best runners up will also qualify automatically, with the other second placed teams entering a playoff to determine the final competitors for the showpiece in England.

Online Editors