Ireland set for glamour clash against world champions USA

Ireland are set for a glamour friendly against world champions USA in the Rose Bowl in California this August.

It will be the USA's first game as world champions following this evening's 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Lyon and a big coup for women's football in Ireland.

Independent.ie understands Ireland will travel Stateside for five days for the marquee clash in early August. The venue, the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena in northern LA, has a capacity of just over 90,000 and has hosted the Super Bowl five times.

The FAI are currently on the lookout for a new boss following the surprise departure of Colin Bell recently.

Online Editors