Ireland set for Estadio Algarve return as Portugal confirm venue for September qualifier

The Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar teams before the EURO 2016 qualifier at the Estádio Algarve. Ireland will return there this September to play Portugal. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Stephen Kenny's Ireland side will be visiting the Algarve in September for their World Cup qualifier with Portugal, a choice of venue which could open the door for travelling fans to attend.

The host FA have decided to stage the September 1 encounter in the Estadio Algarve, a stadium built for Portugal's hosting of Euro 2004.

Some older members of Ireland's squad will have memories of the venue after the Euro 2016 qualifier with Gibraltar in September 2015 was held there.

Robbie Keane scored twice in a 4-0 victory but this game will be a different animal completely with Kenny's side set to be up against it in their clash with the star studded top seeds.

Portugal are moving autumn games to the Algarve region after the tourist hotspot was badly affected by the pandemic.

It's a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers and the hope is that the picture for international travel will have improved considerably by late summer but it would be subject to health regulations at that time.

Local rules on stadium capacity would also determine the level of availability so there's a road to travel before there can be any certainty for Irish fans.

Meanwhile, the FAI have confirmed dates and venues for their June schedule.

Ireland will begin a training camp in Girona, Spain on Friday week May 28 before travelling to Barcelona to face Andorra in the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Thursday June 3 (5pm Irish time).

The squad will then travel onto Budapest for their friendly with Euros bound on Tuesday June 8 (7pm Irish time).