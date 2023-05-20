Ireland rout Wales to stay in the hunt at European Under-17 finals

Ireland 3 Wales 0

Ireland's Ikechukwu Orazi celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the European U17 Championship win over Wales at Pancho Aréna in Felcsút, Hungary. Photo by David Balogh/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

They promised a strong response to an opening-night horror show at the European Championship finals, and Ireland's U17s did that, in some style, with a convincing win over Wales which keeps alive their hopes of progress to the knockout phase.

Colin O'Brien's side were completely outplayed in a 5-1 loss to Poland on Wednesday and while he largely kept faith with the same team, just one change as Waterford's Romeo Akachukwu came into the team, those players repaid that vote of confidence as they were clinical in putting Wales to the sword.

Akachukwu, already with first team experience with the Blues, made a difference not only with a stunning second half goal which sealed the win but a superb overall display, and club-mate Jason Healy also played a role with an early save to deny the Welsh, as goals from Shamrock Rovers pair Naj Razi and Ike Orazi effectively had this game won at half time.

There were elements of good fortune about the first goal as Razi needed three goes to score from a penalty but overall it was a vastly improved performance from that limp effort against Poland, captain Freddie Turley and midfielder Danny McGrath among the stand-out players as this win ends interest in the competition for finals debutants Wales and leaves Ireland in contention, if they can beat hosts Hungary on Tuesday.

There could have been a different outcome had Welsh prospect Iwan Morgan scored with the first chance of the game in the second minute, Healy with a superb save to push the effort onto the post and away to safety.

Having survived that early scare, Ireland dominated, Razi with a decent effort on 18 minutes after good work by Akachukwu.

On 20 minutes they had the breakthrough, a penalty awarded after a foul by Sam Parker on Orazi. Razi stepped up to take the kick which Luke Armstong saved, but the Azerbaijani referee judged that Armstong had moved off his line too early and ordered a re-take.

Armstrong saved that as well but Orazi followed up to score, his second of the tournament.

Razi's fellow Rovers man Orazi made it 2-0 on 33 minutes, defender Parker caught out in the box as Razi profited from the defender's lapse in concentration and fired home. On 40 minutes a move made at St Patrick's Athletic saw Mason Melia set up Luke Kehir, while at the other end Healy stepped up just before the break to deny Morgan.

Wales knew at the restart that their day was done but Ireland turned the screw again, with a superb team goal on 61 minutes, playing out from the back with confidence and Razi provided the assist to Akachukwu whose long range strike was beyond the grasp of the Welsh keeper.

Injury forced Wexford prospect Kaylem Harnett off, UCD's Daniel Babb on for him and with the game won already won, O'Brien was able to offer game time off the bench to Bundesliga-bound Matthew Moore and Nickson Okosun.

On 85 minutes Akachukwu was there again, setting up Kehir for an effort which was just wide, sub Taylor Mooney then creating a chance for Melia in added time, Wales dead and buried as Ireland’s Euro dream lives on though they need to outwit Hungary on home soil.

Ireland:Healy; Harnett (Babb 63), Grante, Turley, O'Sullivan; McGrath; Razi (Moore 76), Kehir (Murray 89), Akachukwu (Mooney 89); Melia, Orazi (Okosun 76).

Wales:Armstong; Giles, Lawlor, Clarke, Parker (Thomas 78); Twose (Hatch 88), Crew, Perrett (Biancheri 51); Tuck (Andrews 51), Morgan, Issaka (Beecher 78).

Referee:E Masiyev (Azerbaijan).