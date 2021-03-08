Ireland reverse Qatar friendly fixtures due to Covid-19 regulations

Stephen Kenny's Ireland will travel to Hungary later this month after reversing the order of their fixtures with Qatar in order to avoid Covid-19 restrictions impacting on the Dublin World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg.

The forthcoming triple-header international window will again place scrutiny on travel arrangements during a pandemic and the addition of hosts Qatar to Ireland's World Cup schedule - they play friendly games against the idle side in a five-team group - has added another layer of difficulty.

Qatar will play their home games in Europe and the original schedule was for Ireland to welcome the World Cup hosts to Dublin later this month after the away trip to Serbia and the home game with Luxembourg.

Kenny's side were then due to travel to Qatar's designated home venue in October. But that arrangement has now been changed, with the FAI explaining the reasoning in a statement today.

Qatar's original plan to base themselves in Austria later this month would have posed issues for the Luxembourg encounter. They have now moved that camp to Hungary.

"Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side will now play the ‘away leg’ against Qatar in the Hungarian city of Debrecen - Qatar’s home base for the upcoming international window - on Tuesday March 30 with a 8.45pm local time kick-off," read the statement.

"Ireland’s home match against Qatar will now take place at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, October 12th.The March fixture against Qatar at the Nagyerdei Stadion follows Ireland’s opening Group A qualifier away to Serbia on Wednesday March 24, and the home game against Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday March 27.

"The Qatar FA had originally planned to base their training camp in Austria and to play Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Vienna ahead of their trip to Dublin.

"Luxembourg’s visit to Vienna would have curtailed both Luxembourg and Qatar coming to Dublin as Austria is on the Irish Government’s list of Category 2 countries which require strict quarantine rules for anybody visiting Ireland having spent time in Austria.

"Qatar will now host Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Hungary before the Ireland game."

An FAI spokesperson said:

“With the ever-changing situation in relation to travel restrictions around COVID-19 and Qatar’s agreement to move their matches out of Vienna, we have now ensured that the first home World Cup qualifier will take place in Dublin against Luxembourg.

"It has also been agreed by all concerned to reverse the Qatar fixtures and play Qatar in Debrecen this month and welcome them to Dublin in October when it is possible that we will have Ireland fans at the game as the battle against COVID-19 continues.”

Online Editors