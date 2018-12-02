Ireland reunited with rivals Denmark as Mick McCarthy's side discover Euro 2020 qualifying opponents

Ireland have been drawn with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar in their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Ireland have been drawn with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar in their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

The draw was conducted today in the Convention Centre in Dublin, with Ireland set to renew their rivalry with Denmark. The Boys in Green were defeated by the Danes in a playoff for the 2018 World Cup and also played them twice in the recent UEFA Nations League.

Mick McCarthy will be happy to have avoided some of Europe's bigger hitters in the qualifying campaign and being in a five team group means he will have the end of May and June free to play a couple of friendlies.

Northern Ireland were paired with Holland and Germany in a cruel group for Michael O'Neill's side which is completed by Estonia and Belarus.

There was a moment of horror for fans after Ireland were drawn into Group C with the Netherlands and Germany, but given the heavyweight duo are also host nations, Ireland were unable to be placed in that group. Only two host nations were allowed in any given group.

England appear to have been granted a comfortable-looking passage to Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate's men, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in the summer, will take on the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo next year to reach the finals.

Wales will face World Cup finalists Croatia in Group E, which also contains Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Scotland are up against Belgium, Russia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group I.

Here is the full Euro 2020 qualifying draw.

Group A - England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B - Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C - Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D - Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group E - Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F - Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G - Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, Macedonia, Latvia

Group H - France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I - Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J - Italy, Bosina and Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors