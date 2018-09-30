Ireland resigned to losing Declan Rice as O'Neill's options dwindle

The Republic of Ireland management team is becoming increasingly resigned to losing Declan Rice to England as they await the definitive answer from the West Ham player on his international future.

Sources close to the Croydon-born 19-year-old insist that he has yet to make the final decision on whether to stick with Ireland after making three appearances in friendlies at the end of last season, or switch to England, the country of his birth, after talks with manager Gareth Southgate.

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill names his initial squad for the home double header against Wales and Denmark on Thursday.

Contrary to reports last week, Rice has not been promised a fast-track to the England squad which reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia and opened their Nations League campaign last month with a defeat to Spain. If anything Southgate, who will also announce his squad this week, is keen not to make promises which might be seen to persuade the teenager to switch to the English cause.

Rice's impressive return to the West Ham side under Manuel Pellegrini - playing as a defensive midfielder - combined with the mixed form of England regulars, has elevated him into Southgate's thinking as he prepares for away fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Rice started the Hammers' first game at Liverpool, but was substituted at half-time and then sat out the following defeats against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Wolves. He returned to the side in his favoured deep-sitting midfield role for the 3-1 win at Everton and the goalless home draw at home to Chelsea last weekend. He was excellent in both games and was again prominent in West Ham's impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester United yesterday at the London Stadium.

O'Neill is approaching a critical month in his five-year reign after the Cardiff debacle, despite the much-improved performance in the 1-1 friendly draw with Poland a few days later.

Both games were overshadowed by accusations that his assistant Roy Keane was involved in a bust-up with Harry Arter and veteran striker Jonathan Walters in May, after the pair sat out a training session with injuries during preparations for the end-of-season friendly matches.

Although Arter's club manager at Cardiff City, Neil Warnock, remains optimistic, there is no indication that the midfielder wants to return, or that O'Neill is prepared to recall him.

The Ireland manager said he was unaware of the seriousness of the disagreement between his controversial and divisive number two and one of his few Premier League regulars until a WhatsApp audio message featuring Stephen Ward was leaked.

O'Neill said he wanted clear-the-air talks with Keane and the players involved, but he seemed unimpressed by Arter's stark and decisive reaction to Keane's old-school management and cited Walters' more confrontational response, and the fact that he played in Cardiff.

Walters suffered an Achilles injury last week which has ruled him out for six months, virtually ending his season. His absence, in the wake of Daryl Murphy's retirement, is another striker blow for O'Neill, who is counting on Shane Long and Callum Robinson to lead the line against Denmark in Dublin on October 13. Long has started four games for Southampton but the 31-year-old, who now has 81 caps, has only scored twice in the Premier League in the last year.

Captain Seamus Coleman is not likely to play for Everton before the Denmark clash but will be in Dublin, whether he plays or not. Clubmate James McCarthy is back in training, and a return to a more cordial relationship between Everton and Ireland's staff will ensure the pair's involvement is closely, and perhaps more favourably, monitored.

James McClean has not played for Stoke City since breaking his wrist in the build-up to the Wales defeat and midfield pair Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane have not been regular starters for Burnley and Aston Villa respectively, although Hourihane did start in his side's 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Friday night, in which Callum O'Dowda made only his fourth start of the season for the home side.

League One Portsmouth's five-goal Ronan Curtis is certain to be promoted from the under 21s again and there is positive news on Robbie Brady, who played 82 minutes for Burnley under 23s last week and could be included among the substitutes for today's solitary Premier League game, against Arter and Cardiff.

Like Hendrick, Ward and centre-back Kevin Long have been unable to secure permanent places at Burnley under Sean Dyche, who has used all of his squad for their 13 Premier League, Europa League and Carabao Cup games so far.

