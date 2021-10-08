Ireland players have not discussed vaccine issue, insists Nathan Collins

Ireland newcomer Nathan Collins says there has been no group discussion about players declining the Covid-19 vaccine after Callum Robinson’s admission prompted fresh debate on the issue.

Robinson is amongst a sizeable contingent of senior international players that have opted against taking the jab, despite being advised to do so by manager Stephen Kenny and medical staff.

The forward player’s revealing of his stance placed scrutiny on the slow take-up in English football circles, where the subject is concerning club officials.

It emerged yesterday that 99.2pc of Irish professional rugby players have been vaccinated.

Collins (20) confirmed he has taken the vaccine but said there had been no deep discussion on the subject amongst the group this week, with minds focused on tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

“No, it is his own personal choice. I don’t feel like there is a need to have a conversation,” said Collins, when asked if there had been chats on the matter.

“I support him at anything he does. The lads support him at anything he does, so we haven’t really thought into it that deeply.

“People have their own reasons, their own personal opinion of it, or personal reasons to get it or not to get it,” continued Collins, when asked about the state of affairs at his club Burnley.

“Either way, any of my team-mates or people I know, if they don’t want to get it or if they do get it I’ll support them. I have it (the vaccine).”

Kenny’s squad trained in Baku last night with Celtic’s Liam Scales making the trip after Swansea City’s Ryan Manning was ruled out due to injury.