Ireland player ratings: Youngster Molumby stands out on mixed day for Boys in Green

Jayson Molumby was the man of the match after an impressive performance for Ireland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 0-0 draw with Wales in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium.

Darren Randolph - A quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper who could be plainly heard organising his defence in the empty Aviva Stadium. 7

Matt Doherty - He had to move to centre-back when Kevin Long went off injured and did well there in an alien position. 7

Shane Duffy - As ever, the Derryman was Ireland’s leader. Strong in defence, a threat in the opposition penalty area, he really is one of the few bright spots on Ireland’s football horizon. 8

Kevin Long - The Burnley man had to go off earlier in the first half with a facial injury. That’s the second time an international start has been cut short early for Long. 6

Enda Stevens - Competent at the back, but didn’t get forward that much. It’s a compliment to Stevens that Wales tried to keep him penned back. 6

Jayson Molumby - One of Ireland’s better players in this poor match. He settled in quickly and always wanted the ball and always wanted to do something good with it. He has a future. 8

Conor Hourihane - Struggled to get into the game at times, the Corkman worked hard and tracked runners all afternoon, but was not seen to great effect going forward. 6

Jeff Hendrick - Played as the most advanced midfielder and the Magpie did well in a role he has played before, just not regularly. Once or twice he almost played a colleague in – or got in himself. 8

Robbie Brady - Mixed the good with some easy losses of possession out on the right wing. He can still deliver a set-piece and a couple of them were only inches away from Irish foreheads or feet. 7

James McClean - Whole-hearted as ever, too much so when he was fouled and then carried on and clattered Ethan Ampadu. Aaron Connolly seems the future in the position under Stephen Kenny. 6

Shane Long - No end of graft chasing into corners and coming short for passes that never arrived. Shane worked hard, but our centre-forward never got one chance of a shot on goal. 6

Subs: Cyrus Christie - Played well when he came on in the first half, except for one silly give-away that almost let the Welsh in on Ireland’s goal. But he has Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty ahead of him. 7

Daryl Horgan - The wide-man was lively when he got on and had a great chance of a goal in the second half, but shot over the crossbar. 7

Seanie Maguire - He’s too small to play the role of a target man, if we hit the ball long, but Seanie worked hard and ran at the tiring visiting defence whenever he could. 6

Josh Cullen - Not on long enough for a mark, the midfielder saw a few minutes action as Irish legs tired.

Online Editors