Here is how the Irish players rated in last night's demoralising 4-1 defeat to Wales in the opening game of the UEFA Nations League.

Ireland player ratings: Veterans don't turn up in Wales thumping - and neither do young guns

Darren Randolph - 5

Not his finest hour between the sticks and was beaten easily at his near post, but he wasn’t exactly given fantastic levels of protection.

Seamus Coleman - 6

He was responsible for the most promising attacks into opposition territory and it’s no surprise Wales had more joy on the other flank, but the skipper will take no comfort.

Ciaran Clark - 3

A dreadful showing from the centre-half who was at fault for the opening two goals and guilty of basic errors for a defender of his experience. Poor distribution too.

Shane Duffy - 5

He fared better than his centre-half partner and they were under pressure throughout because of the Welsh wave in front of them pulling them out of shape.

Stephen Ward - 4

A very poor night for the Burnley player who was vulnerable as Wales targeted his side with success. His night ended with a painful-looking injury.

Conor Hourihane - 4

Didn’t seize the opportunity to announce himself as an Ireland player. Outnumbered but also not assertive enough and it was telling that he was first to be withdrawn.

Jeff Hendrick - 4

Ireland are entitled to expect more from a Premier League regular who was given a deeper role, but he was not capable of affecting the game with the home side on top.

Cyrus Christie - 5

Gets a bit of a pass considering he was played out of position and did try and make a positive impact, but he looked unsure of his role for spells.

Callum O’Dowda - 4

Martin O’Neill is a big fan of the winger yet he was a poor replacement for James McClean and struggled against a younger opponent.

Callum Robinson - 4

The debutant buzzed around and did find some good positions, but the final product from the Preston man was poor.

Jon Walters - 5

Short of match practice and it showed in his attempts to lead the line. It was a surprise to see him pushed over by Ethan Ampadu before the third goal.

Manager

Martin O’Neill - 3

Couldn't account for some individual errors and weakened hand but when a team is picked apart at will then responsibility lies with him.

Substitutes

Shaun Williams 6 for Hourihane (56): Memorable moment with the goal but game was a non-contest at that point.

Enda Stevens 5 for Ward (61): Eager to impress but was pegged back on the defensive side of things.

Daryl Horgan 5 for Robinson (77): Not enough time to impact.

