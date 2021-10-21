Ireland player ratings v Sweden – Katie McCabe gets nod as our player of the match after gallant defeat

Courtney Brosnan 8

Made vital saves in the first half and again late on, blameless for Sweden’s goal.

Niamh Fahey 7

Caught out of position for Sweden’s goal, she was tested time and again by the world-class Blackstenius; held her line well.

Louise Quinn 8

Will be hurting over her own goal but a solid game otherwise – a handful for the Swedes late on in an attacking role.

Savannah McCarthy 7

Good positional sense at the back and looked comfortable though slack in possession at times; fortunate not to concede a late penalty with a clumsy challenge.

Jamie Finn 8

Difficult first half for Finn but positional switch for the second half saw her come into the game more.

Áine O’Gorman 7

Asked to do a lot of work to cover against Swedish attacks in a position she’s not too used to.

Denise O’Sullivan 7

Tried to spark some life into the Irish attack but was constantly surrounded by her marker who didn’t give her a minute’s rest.

Megan Connolly 6

Outnumbered in midfield by the Swedes, she found it a struggle at times and was not up to her usual high standard.

Lucy Quinn 8

Still growing into the international game, accomplished display out wide but needs to make more of an impact.

Katie McCabe 9

Once again a key player for Ireland, grew into the game more in the second half with a more attacking role; superb final 15 minutes.



Heather Payne 7

Effort cannot be faulted but had no service to pose any form of a threat.

Substitutes

Leanne Kiernan 6 (for Payne, 75) – fed off scraps.

Amber Barrett 7 (for Finn, 75) – got nothing from her marker.

Saoirse Noonan (for Lucy Quinn, 90) – Not on long enough to rate.

Manager – Vera Pauw 7

Shape wasn’t working in first half, second-half set-up was more effective.