Ireland player ratings v Netherlands: Plenty of energy but not much creativity

Ireland's Jason Knight challenges the Netherlands' Xavi Simons. Knight was a deserving Irish man of the match. Photo: Sportsfile

Was too slow off his line before clipping Denzel Dumfries to concede a penalty. Guessed correctly but couldn’t keep it out. Redeemed himself with two saves to deny Donyell Malen. Wasn’t tested in the second half.

Nathan Collins 6

Fifteenth successive start. Some headed clearances helped ease pressure at the back. Wasn’t afraid to roam forward on occasion.

Shane Duffy 6

Header hit Virgil van Dijk’s hand to win the penalty. Assured in possession and added some fine interceptions but sat too deep to play Dumfries onside before allowing Wout Weghorst to get in front of him to score the winner.

John Egan 7

Some big tackles helped quell the Dutch attack and solid in the air too. Another good performance by the Corkman before he was replaced by Jamie McGrath.

Matt Doherty 6

Returned from suspension. His poor defensive header led to the Dutch leveller but some good balls down the right flank troubled the Dutch. Moved to right-back before being replaced by Festy Ebosele.

Alan Browne 8

Shifted to midfield and produced an excellent shift as his relentless pressing forced the Dutch into mistakes. A superb last-ditch tackle denied Xavi Simons a certain goal. Made way for Will Smallbone.

Josh Cullen 6

A good display in the Irish engine room. Showed a fine passing range and battled hard for possession. Cool head in tight areas.

Jason Knight 8

An energetic performance and added impetus in the final third. Moved from left midfield to the wing late on. Deserved man of the match.

James McClean 6

Started in place of Enda Stevens. Hit some dangerous deliveries from set-pieces, with his cross leading to the penalty but had a quiet second half before Ryan Manning replaced him.

Chiedozie Ogbene 6

Supplied some good early crosses but indecision and lack of end product proved frustrating. Saw his first-half shot blocked and had a penalty shout waved away.

Adam Idah 7

Nerves of steel to convert his early penalty for his second senior goal and worked tirelessly. Great strength to hold off Van Dijk on several occasions but had less luck in the air.

Substitutes 5

Ryan Manning made a fine late challenge on Simons. Jamie McGrath was deployed as a number 10 with Will Smallbone in midfield. Festy Ebosele and Sinclair Armstong (debut) made late cameos.

Manager – Stephen Kenny 5

Met with a smattering of boos before and after kick off. Good start but Ireland just didn’t threaten after going behind. Rolled the dice on 73 minutes switching to a back-four but it didn’t pay off. Automatic qualification hopes are firmly dead.