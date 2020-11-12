Ireland player ratings v England: Matt Doherty and Adam Idah show promise but it's a night to forget for Kenny's men

Adam Idah of Republic of Ireland is tackled by Michael Keane of England

Darren Randolph: 6

Under sustained pressure with constant England possession and a series of corners. Was slow to react for Sancho’s goal, needs first-team football.

Matt Doherty: 8

Was really up against it with Sancho and James to track. Was a calming presence when Ireland were under pressure and one of our better players.

Shane Duffy: 5

Needed a lift given his woes at Celtic but this was another night to forget. Duffy was well beaten by Maguire for the first goal and needs to get back his confidence.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

His nous was badly needed given the inexperience around him in the Irish midfield. Was torn between defence and attack and exposed for the second goal.

Conor Hourihane: 5

Talked up by Seamus Coleman pre-match but once again Hourihane failed to live up to his billing and was anonymous for long spells.

Callum O’Dowda: 6

Was up against players with far more experience at elite club level and it showed as O’Dowda struggled to make an impact on the game. Lax in possession.

Cyrus Christie: 4

Last-minute addition to the side in place of Coleman, this was a tough night for the Forest player. At fault for the second and third goals, not up to standard.

John Egan: 6

Was looking one of the more composed Irish defenders until that head injury, sustained in a clash with teammate Conor Hourihane forced him off early.

Daryl Horgan: 7

Very impressive in that good opening spell. Looked at ease on the international stage and has done his cause no harm. Deserves more chances.

Alan Browne: 6

Emerging as a key player for Kenny, he helped set up that early move involving Horgan but found the likes of Winks and Mount to be at a level above his own.

Read More

Adam Idah: 7

Young player still learning the game, found it hard to get involved. Needs game time before he can make more of an occasion like Wembley.

Manager

Stephen Kenny: 5

Didn’t use injuries as a ready-made excuse for a patched-up side, but the lack of bite from his team has got to be a concern.

Substitutes:

Dara O’Shea, early arrival for the injured John Egan: 7.

James McClean, offered cover at a time when the floodgates could have opened: 6.

Kevin Long, was under constant pressure as England’s subs posed a threat: 6.

Ronan Curtis, showed promise and did well to test keeper Dean Henderson: 7.

Jayson Molumby, another good outing from the youngster: 8

Online Editors