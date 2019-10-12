Ireland player ratings: Shane Duffy's return bolstered defence in tough Tbilisi qualifier

Ireland could only manage a draw in their Euro 2020 Group D qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi. Here's how they rated.

Darren Randolph: Curiously ill at ease with back passes, perhaps it was the swirling wind in the stadium. But the goalkeeper didn;t have to make a save in the match. 6

Seamus Coleman: The skipper showed his class a few times, shepherding Georgian runners away from Ireland’s goal. But not really effective in trying to help break down Georgia’s stout defence. 6

Shane Duffy: Thank God he was able to come back for this one. Duffy was a true stick of Brighton Rock for Ireland in defence. Made a few great tackles and clearing headers. 8

John Egan: What a start his 3rd minute header that hit the post would have given the team. The Sheffield United man went on to have a solid outing in the Irish defence. 7

Matt Doherty: Did well in a position that he hasn’t played for a few years. Doherty was also willing to go forward and formed a good tandem with James McClean. 7

Callum Robinson: Gave away the ball as few times as Ireland attacked. But he was one of the players who had a little touch of invention about him. Had a good game all told. 7

Glenn Whelan: One for whom this match was about hard work, tracking Georgian runners and making himself available as an outlet for a colleague in trouble. 6

Jeff Hendrick: Worked very hard, always on the ball and trying to find a way through the regimented home defence. 7

Conor Hourihane: Tried to find a pass, but it just never happened for the Aston Villa man last night. He couldn’t find any gaps in the home rearguard. 6

James McClean: Not his best game for Ireland as McClean struggled to get going and never seemed to be on the same wavelength as team-mates for a pass. 5

James Collins: Grafted away as a lone striker and took some physical punishment. But Collins never got one decent pass in all his time on the pitch. 6

Subs

Alan Browne for Robinson 73 mins. 6

Aaron Connolly for Collins 78mins. 7

Derrick Williams (no mark) for Hourihane 92mins. Not on long enough to rate.

Manager

Mick McCarthy: The manager set up his team well, and Ireland never looked like conceding a goal. He waited a long time to make changes. And when he did the introduction of Connolly almost did the trick. 7

Online Editors