Saturday 12 October 2019

Ireland player ratings: Shane Duffy's return bolstered defence in tough Tbilisi qualifier

Ireland's Shane Duffy gets his header on target late in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia at the Boris Paichadze Erovnuli Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
John Brennan in Tbilisi

Ireland could only manage a draw in their Euro 2020 Group D qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi. Here's how they rated.

Darren Randolph: Curiously ill at ease with back passes, perhaps it was the swirling wind in the stadium. But the goalkeeper didn;t have to make a save in the match. 6

Seamus Coleman: The skipper showed his class a few times, shepherding Georgian runners away from Ireland’s goal. But not really effective in trying to help break down Georgia’s stout defence. 6

Shane Duffy: Thank God he was able to come back for this one. Duffy was a true stick of Brighton Rock for Ireland in defence. Made a few great tackles and clearing headers. 8

John Egan: What a start his 3rd minute header that hit the post would have given the team. The Sheffield United man went on to have a solid outing in the Irish defence. 7

Matt Doherty: Did well in a position that he hasn’t played for a few years. Doherty was also willing to go forward and formed a good tandem with James McClean. 7

Callum Robinson: Gave away the ball as few times as Ireland attacked. But he was one of the players who had a little touch of invention about him. Had a good game all told. 7

Glenn Whelan: One for whom this match was about hard work, tracking Georgian runners and making himself available as an outlet for a colleague in trouble. 6

Jeff Hendrick: Worked very hard, always on the ball and trying to find a way through the regimented home defence. 7

Conor Hourihane: Tried to find a pass, but it just never happened for the Aston Villa man last night. He couldn’t find any gaps in the home rearguard. 6

James McClean: Not his best game for Ireland as McClean struggled to get going and never seemed to be on the same wavelength as team-mates for a pass. 5

James Collins: Grafted away as a lone striker and took some physical punishment. But Collins never got one decent pass in all his time on the pitch. 6

Subs

Alan Browne for Robinson 73 mins. 6

Aaron Connolly for Collins 78mins. 7

Derrick Williams (no mark) for Hourihane 92mins. Not on long enough to rate.

Manager

Mick McCarthy: The manager set up his team well, and Ireland never looked like conceding a goal. He waited a long time to make changes. And when he did the introduction of Connolly almost did the trick. 7

Online Editors

