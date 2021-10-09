Ireland player ratings: Robinson, Idah and Egan shine on memorable night in Baku

Chiedozie Ogbene heads home Ireland's third goal in the World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A win over Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

How the Boys in Green rated in their World Cup 2022 qualifying win over Azerbaijan in Baku.

Gavin Bazunu 7

Weak home attack left him quiet for an hour but then popped up with fine saves to deny Huseynov and Garayev, the keeper marshalled his defence well, kickouts to Idah were spot-on, another accomplished display.

Shane Duffy 7

Indecision at times could have proved costly and Egan looked more at ease but Duffy made some key blocks in the last 20 minutes. Will be disappointed to have not scored when set up by Robinson and Cullen.

John Egan 8

Led like a captain should, was the most comfortable of the three-man Irish back line. Bar his yellow card, tackles were perfectly timed, concentration never dipped and even played a role in the first goal for Robinson, Ireland's best player on the night.

Andrew Omobamidele 6

Worrying for him to be beaten in the air for Azerbaijan's best chance in the first half, started well but struggled with the pace of the game at times and needed guidance from Doherty, still learning at this level.

Matt Doherty 8

Had to come to the rescue of the defence more than once, his passing wasn't always perfect but he provided solid cover and became more attack-minded as the game went on, no signs of ring-rustiness despite lack of game time with his club.

Josh Cullen 7

Nice touch early on to help set up Robinson for the goal but Cullen's impact faded and the game passed him by for long spells, though set-piece delivery was good and he assisted for the third goal.

Jeff Hendrick 7

Looked bright in the opening minutes but that central midfield area was a bit of a dry zone for Ireland in terms of posing a threat, though Hendrick did offer some defensive cover when needed.

James McClean 8

Oldest player on the field, he worked hard, showed sublime skill to set up the first goal and came close to scoring himself, also made vital blocks in the box and proved that he still has something to offer.

Daryl Horgan 5

His role in Ireland's second goal was the highlight of Horgan's day as he was subbed off after a difficult first 45 minutes, teammate McClean was clearly frustrated with Horgan's positioning.

Callum Robinson 8

Clinical finishing with his two goals after a testing week, and yet he could have scored five, also clever enough to set up a good chance which Duffy wasted, his best game for Ireland to date.

Adam Idah 8

Still no goals for Ireland but work he did freed up space for Robinson to inflict damage, was brave on the ball and willing to attack, more encouraging signs that the goals will come.

SUBS

Jamie McGrath 7

Looked bright when introduced with some crisp passing and he retained the ball well.

Chiedozie Ogbene 8

Bursts of pace worried the home side, and a fine header for the third goal.

Conor Hourihane, Troy Parrott: not on long enough to rate.