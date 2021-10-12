Ireland player ratings: Robinson, Hendrick and Duffy shine in victory over Qatar

Shane Duffy celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the international friendly win over Qatar at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Here’s how Stephen Kenny’s Boys in Blue rated after their 4-0 win over Qatar.

Caoimhín Kelleher 6

In a way, he can’t catch a break as the Liverpool keeper didn’t really get a chance to showcase his strengths bar comfort on the ball.

Matt Doherty 7

Doherty has been excellent in the last two windows and was full of confidence in the first half before an injury curtailed his contribution.

Andrew Omobamidele 7

The defender was given the full game with a view to accelerating his development and, while he’s clearly still learning, he has great attributes.

Shane Duffy 8

In Ireland’s first meeting with Qatar, Duffy was thrown in for a confidence boost. He looks better than ever at the moment, with his use of the ball very good here.

John Egan 7

You couldn’t really mark down Egan for his contribution and he looks to continue on the left of the three for the foreseeable future.

Enda Stevens 7

James McClean got the nod on Saturday but Stevens was suited to this game, with his quick passing helping Ireland to build pressure.

Jeff Hendrick 8

Looked to be having a good time here, which hasn’t always been the case in recent years for his country and his through ball for Robinson’s hat-trick goal capped his evening.

Conor Hourihane 7

Used the ball quite well and delivered an assist from a dead ball too. He might have to settle for a bench role next month though.

Jamie McGrath 8

The St Mirren player deserves immense credit for how he has adjusted to this level and his intelligent, movement and technical ability came to the fore in this game.

Callum Robinson 9

He’s elevated himself to main man status in this window, thriving with the support he has been given by his manager to roam and cause problems and he got his rewards.

Chiedozie Ogbene 7

His pace gives Ireland another dimension and while he’s not yet the finished article in the final third, there’s no doubt he causes problems and can build on this

Substitutes

Cyrus Christie 7 (for Doherty half time) – Raided with purpose.

Jason Knight 6 (for Ogbene 69 mins) – Eager and has lots to offer.

Nathan Collins 6 (for Duffy 77 mins) – Got on the ball on a landmark night for him.

Troy Parrott 6 (for Robinson 77 mins) – Excited crowd with one turn.

Harry Arter & James Collins (for McGrath & Hourihane) – No rating.

Manager: Stephen Kenny 8

Set his team out with an attacking combination that allowed them to dominate and this week has really strengthened this position.