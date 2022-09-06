Ireland player ratings: O'Sullivan strike the standout moment in vital away victory

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 1-0 win over Slovakia.

Courtney Brosnan: Comfortable night for Brosnan, holding a first-half shot without any real difficulty and always available as a sweeping option. Has bedded down a position that was still somewhat in flux earlier in this campaign. 7

Harriet Scott: A surprise selection perhaps, as she wasn’t even in the match-day squad for the preceding encounter against Finland but she can be pleased with her 65-minute shift here, a composed presence on the right defensive flank. 6

Claire O’Riordan: Early moment of danger when her errant pass back to Brosnan careered out of play but that was a rare slight as the Celtic star revelled in her first Irish start in four years and almost collected a memorable goal late on. 7

Louise Quinn: Poor clearance allowed Slovaks a rare sight on goal but otherwise unruffled as the hosts dismissed any idea of pressing the Irish trio and she was rarely threatened thereafter as she closes in on 100 caps. 6

Diane Caldwell: Should have scored in the first-half when the ball was teed up perfectly for her from Louise Quinn’s header but she flashed at the effort. Second-half error led to Slovak corner when caught in possession but otherwise dominant. 6

Megan Campbell: The famed early throw was called into action just minutes in and on its occasional use caused its usual array of havoc to the harried Slovakians. Her cross was much more measured than last Thursday. 7

Denise O’Sullivan: Not as influential as she would have demanded in open play but her cool and clinical finish was the decisive moment of a fitful affair; and, in case it isn’t noticed, her field coverage was exhaustively sustained. 7

Lily Agg: Misplaced passes and indecision marked her early efforts after justifiably retaining her selection in the absence of Ruesha Littlejohn; she grew into the game, though, and marshalled the anchor midfield role well. 6

Jess Ziu: Becoming an increasingly influential figure in this side, and, as she switched to wing-back late on, a reassuringly flexible one too. Crucially seized the moment to spark the move that led to goal. 7

Katie McCabe: Lucky not to finish the evening in the rudest of health as the Arsenal star came in for some rough treatment for the entire exercise; still managed to sprinkle the occasion with moments of class and driving energy. Switches flanks on occasion. 7

Heather Payne: Boundless energy once more and did most of her most selfless work down the right-hand side, where O’Riordan probed the space with her long balls. If Ireland passed and moved better, she might get into better scoring positions. 6

Ellen Molloy: A 68th minute appearance for the player who received her Leaving Certificate results last week and she led the late push to ensure Ireland remained on the front foot. 6