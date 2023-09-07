Ireland player ratings: Ogbene and Browne best of Boys in Green on tough night in Paris

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene sends his header goalwards during the Euro 2024 qualifying group B defeat to France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

How Ireland rated in their Euro 2024 Group B defeat to France in Paris.

Gavin Bazunu – 6

Had no chance of stopping Tchouameni’s stunning opener. Couldn’t get a hand to Thuram’s strike but produced a good stop to deny Tchouameni another from distance after the break.

Nathan Collins – 6

Some superb interceptions and a couple of nice forays forward on his 14th consecutive start. Made a crucial block on Griezmann before another fine block late on denied the hosts a third.

Shane Duffy – 6

Brought back in for his first start since June 2022. Made some familiar headed clearances and a key intervention to divert Mbappe’s late effort to safety. A good return.

John Egan – 6

Passed fit to start. A superb early block to deny Giroud set the tone for another good display in Ireland’s back-three. His big late block prevented Thuram’s strike.

Alan Browne – 7

Shifted to right wing-back for his first competitive start in 15 months. Did very well to dispossess Mbappe on three occasions. A bright shift at both ends. Moved into midfield in the closing stages.

Jayson Molumby – 6

Energetic performance on the right of midfield. Some lung-bursting runs put the French under pressure early on but faded after the break and was replaced by Dara O’Shea.

Josh Cullen – 6

Worked hard in the Irish engine room but couldn’t get his side going. Did well to put Griezmann’s shot under pressure and made a fine tackle on Mbappe late on.

Jason Knight – 6

Deployed in a slightly more advanced role, performed well winning several frees and showed composure in tight areas. A hard-working shift.

Enda Stevens – 4

First start since June 2022. The Dubliner didn’t close Tchouameni down quick enough for the opener and really struggled to keep up with Dembele’s pace. Hooked at the break.

Chiedozie Ogbene – 7

Made some bright attacking runs. Failed to play Collins through before France’s opener but performed his duties well. Had Ireland’s best chance but saw his header saved. Deserving Man of the Match.

Adam Idah – 5

Filled Evan Ferguson’s boots for his second start in 22 months but struggled in attack. Failed to test Maignan but the limited service didn’t help. Replaced by Will Keane on 68 minutes.

Substitutes – 5

James McClean brought some vigour after the break but Dara O’Shea and Will Keane failed to add a spark. Keane lasted 11 minutes (injury) before Aaron Connolly came on. Festy Ebosele earned his debut

Manager – 5

Long-range strikes and conceding right after the half-time continue to haunt Stephen Kenny. His substitutes added little. After three defeats in four a huge result is required against the Dutch.