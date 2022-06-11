Ireland player ratings: Obafemi and Parrott lead the way as young attack torches Scotland

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 3-0 Nations League win over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Caoimhin Kelleher - Not tested by a poor Scottish side and clearly Ireland had worked on keeping out shots from distance. Handled a few crosses well and commanded the penalty area. One of many Irish players with huge calls to make in the coming months. 7

Alan Browne - Thrust into an unfamiliar right-back role, Browne did well all evening. He minded his patch and got forward well at times and he timed his run to score another penalty-box goal for Ireland. A huge player for Kenny to call on for a number of roles. 7

Nathan Collins - Growing into international football with every game. He still makes the odd mistake, but Collins will learn enough to eradicate them from his play. It’s imperative for Ireland that this fine young player gets a transfer this summer back into the Premier League. 8

Shane Duffy - Not too much for him to do at the back, and Duffy had a field day in the Scottish penalty area whenever Ireland had a set-piece. It’s as if Scotland had never seen him head a ball for Ireland. Another who needs to get back playing regularly at club level. 7

John Egan - We all thought he was going to miss this match, but Egan recovered in time from injury and was a calming presence at the back. Brought the ball out to good effect once or twice, something Ireland are still struggling with as a team. 7

James McClean - The warhorse who desperately wants to win 100 caps for Ireland. He’s now seven short and there are three more matches this year. It wasn’t the hardest day defensively and McClean came forward to get down the left wing as best he could. 7

Jayson Molumby - Was not on the ball a lot, but his job was to stop Scotland getting on the ball around our midfield and Molumby did that to fine effect with plenty of snappy tackles. A player Ireland will need in Lodz on Wednesday night against Ukraine. 7

Josh Cullen - The Anderlecht player is growing into his role in the side and was, like Molumby, a key man in ensuring Scotland were on the back foot for most of this match. He worked hard and tried to get forward whenever possible. 7

Jason Knight - Another Irish player for whom a summer move, away from League One Derby County, is a must. Knight has that talent that can shine at this level. He’s still young, still learning and Knight was one of our better players here. 8

Michael Obafemi - The question is why the in-form Irish striker was not in the team last weekend and last Wednesday? Only a player brimming with confidence could have scored that third goal. He was a menace to Scotland all through. 8

Troy Parrott - The Spurs man returned the manager’s confidence with a real striker’s goal and he worked hard all through. Again, you forget Parrott is another of this team who could still be playing under-21 football, he’s only going to get better. 8

Subs: Scott Hogan - Must have thought he’d scored with that header. It was an inch from being a goal. Did well. 7

Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane – not on long enough.