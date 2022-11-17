Ireland player ratings: Night to forget against Norway as Boys in Green fail to fire

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Norway at the Aviva Stadium.

Gavin Bazunu 6

Few issues with distribution in first half but made one brave second-half save. Wasn’t able to do much about either goal.

Nathan Collins 5

You can see Collins’s quality but he’s still learning. The manner in which he was outfoxed for Norway’s winner illustrated that.

John Egan 6

He will be frustrated to have been caught out by the Norway routine for their opening goal and that took the gloss off a display that was otherwise reasonably solid.

Dara O’Shea 6

The West Brom player had ground to cover when O’Dowda went forward and therefore had to be quite conservative in his defending. He was reasonably diligent.

Matt Doherty 6

Was the target for diagonals throughout first 45 and got closer to the Norwegian goal in the second half.

Josh Cullen 6

Cullen was flat enough in the first half and got more involved in dangerous areas after the interval without necessarily leaving his stamp on this fixture.

Jayson Molumby 6

The suspicion lingers that he’s better suited to matches where Ireland are really under the cosh, but he played his part in the resurgence.

Alan Browne 7

Was effective off the ball in the early stages, but not too impressive when he got on it. He wasn’t deterred by that though and has to be marked up for the quality of his strike.

Callum O’Dowda 6

Selected on account of strong club form and his dribbling skills and pace were evident, but it was a mixed bag until his delivery led to Browne’s leveller.

Callum Robinson 5

Wild early shot set tone for dreadful first-half display, but he did seem more clued in after the restart – although Troy Parrott should not be worried about losing his place.

Michael Obafemi 5

A big-game player under Kenny, but this was far from a stirring display with Obafemi pretty much anonymous in the first half and only marginally better thereafter.

Manager: Stephen Kenny 5

You can’t go overboard after these games, but it was hardly a satisfying night’s work. Kenny would have expected a stronger first-half showing in front of home crowd.

BENCH

Robbie Brady 5 (for O’Dowda, (74 mins) – found it hard to impose himself on proceedings.

Chiedozie Ogbene 6 (for Obafemi, 74) – made a few promising forays but it was a fleeting cameo.

Jeff Hendrick 5 (for Molumby, 82) – wasn’t able to lift tempo.

Evan Ferguson (for Browne, 88) – debutant not on long enough to rate