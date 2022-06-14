Ireland player ratings: Nathan Collins leads the way as young guns keep improving

Nathan Collins was the pick of the bunch for Ireland. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine in the Nations League.

Caoimhín Kelleher 7

Main task here was to be smart with the ball at his feet and his confidence in this department was obvious. There was little he could do about the goal.

Darragh Lenihan 8

The Meathman will be disappointed with the equaliser but he was sturdy overall, okay on the ball and has to be marked up given this was his competitive Irish debut

Nathan Collins 9

Imperious in the heart of the back three, putting in one of the best Irish displays from a player of his age in recent memory. He belongs at the highest level

Dara O’Shea 8

Seized his opportunity and improved as the game went on, his comfort on the ball apparent in the second half when it was a calming presence.

Alan Browne 7

His flank was targeted on occasion and he suffered one slip in the first half yet he recovered well. Considering he hardly plays in this position, it would be harsh to labour on bad moments.

Jayson Molumby 7

He’s a byword for aggression now in selection debates, but he needed to be disciplined in following the movements of Zinchenko here too. Stock continues to rise

Josh Cullen 8

Cullen was excellent here seeing as he played all four games, and there was even more bite in this display in addition to an intelligent use of the ball.

Jason Knight 7

Leaves it all out there and a willingness to dribble forward with power helped to infuse his team with belief.

James McClean 7

The goal did come down his side which will disappoint the skipper but he regrouped and defended stoutly while trying to get forward at the other end

Troy Parrott 7

He ran out of steam eventually, but there was confidence in how he approached this task compared to Yerevan. Main regret would be the first-half header he should have converted

Scott Hogan 6

Selected in the Michael Obafemi role and endured a frustrating night although he did a lot of unselfish running off the ball before he was replaced.

Stephen Kenny 8

After a difficult week, he was able to send out a team missing leadership figures that still managed to take the fight to a strong opponent. Last two games have set a standard for September

Substitutes

Callum Robinson 6 for Hogan 57 mins: Hasn’t been at his best in this window, and didn’t make much impact

Jeff Hendrick 6 for Knight 67: Brought in for experience, but didn’t really have any joy in the final third

Conor Hourihane 5 for Molumby 67: Looked for the ball but his delivery from decent positions was disappointing

Chiedozie Ogbene 6 for Parrott 80: He just didn’t get the breaks in his cameo.