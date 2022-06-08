Ireland player ratings: Nathan Collins and Jason Knight stand out in disappointing display

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 1-0 defeat to Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium.

Caoimhin Kelleher 5

Big responsibility for the Liverpool netminder and he will be pretty disappointed that his main involvement was being caught off guard for the free that made it all the way through.

Nathan Collins 7

The youngster has outperformed more senior players in this gathering and was assured in his efforts here, staying alert to the death with a fine last-gasp challenge..

Shane Duffy 6

From the centre of the back three, Duffy defended reasonably well and was a threat in the other area without getting much joy from either endeavour.

John Egan 5

A rough few days for the Sheffield United defender who was forced off injured shortly after his foul led to the Ukrainian breakthrough. He has been well off his best.

Cyrus Christie 5

He said last week that he felt he was close to Kenny’s first choice options on a good day but he also looked rusty and two games without Matt Doherty have highlighted what he brings.

Josh Cullen 6

Berated himself for a sloppy late pass and while he tried to keep things ticking over, he was quiet in a period of game where Ireland lost their way although system can leave him isolated.

Jeff Hendrick 5

Given the full 90 again, but this was below his recent contributions save for one excellent first-half pass for Robinson. Didn’t look at his best physically.

Enda Stevens 5

He wasn’t at his sharpest on the ball and after being bright in the early burst of activity, he was reasonably subdued thereafter and no surprise when his number came up.

Jason Knight 6

The Derby player started brilliantly and will have plenty of transfer interest this summer, although he struggled to maintain those levels until finding new energy in the final quarter.

Chiedozie Ogbene 5

A real find for Kenny, but teams are learning how to defend against the Rotherham player and his decision making under pressure was poor. Ref didn’t do him many favours though.

Callum Robinson 4

Robinson moved with intent in the autumn, but he has been really poor in this window, offering no threat here and he could arguably have been replaced earlier with Ukraine comfortable.

Stephen Kenny 4

This was a disappointing night for the Dubliner, with his faith in the bulk of his starting XI not really justified and he was arguably too slow to make changes.

Subs

Dara O’Shea 6 for Egan 61 mins

Solid enough after unexpected introduction.

Michael Obafemi 6 for Robinson 69 mins

Gave Ireland extra energy in striking departments and worthy of weekend start.

James McClean 6 for Stevens 69 mins

Oft criticised but he does provide urgency and intensity.

Alan Browne 6 for Christie 69 mins

Put himself about from wing back with mixed results.

CJ Hamilton 6 for Ogbene 78 mins

Did reasonably well for a newcomer.