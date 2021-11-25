Ireland Player Ratings – Katie McCabe the standout as Girls in Green fail to spark

Made two superb saves in the first half to keep Slovakia scoreless but a slip on 75 minutes almost gifted the visitors the winner.
Niamh Fahey 7
Solid game overall and she did her best to bring Ireland into the attack at times, but she will be bitterly disappointed at how she was beaten at the far post for Slovakia to score their goal, made a crucial header in injury-time to prevent a likely goal for the away side.
Louise Quinn of Republic of Ireland after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match against Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Louise Quinn 7
The loss of a clean sheet will be an annoyance but Quinn had no luck in the many moments she was pressed into attack when Ireland had a set-piece, struggled with the pace of Slovakia’s attack at times.
Savannah McCarthy 6
Was superb at the back against Sweden and Finland but she had a more testing night against Slovakia, was posed questions by the clever use of possession by the visitors.
Denise O'Sullivan of Ireland in action against Diana Bartovicová of Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Denise O’Sullivan 8
The night could have been a lot worse for Ireland without her efforts in midfield, often called upon when the midfield was being over-run, showed her utter class with that killer pass for the Irish equaliser.
Katie McCabe 9
Yet again the standout player in green, led by example, rescued a possible disaster with her goal, Ireland need to find a more central role for her unless she’s to be wasted where she has been playing.
Lucy Quinn 7
Managed to get one effort on target but would have expected more, frustrating night.
Heather Payne 6
Lacked the service she needs to deliver and Payne was unable to impact events, to her frustration.
Bench impact 6
Rusha Littlejohn tried to work her magic in her 20-minute spell.
Kyra Carusa was not on long enough to make an impact.