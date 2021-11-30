Ireland player ratings: Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Jessica Ziu shine brightest on a night to remember

Star quality: Ireland's Jessica Ziu in action against Maiko Bebia of Georgia during the World Cup qualifier in Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Courtney Brosnan 7

Hard to make any call on her display as a very poor Georgia side made sure she had nothing to do, not even a shot to save, but clean sheet will do wonders for her confidence, especially with added competition from new recruit Megan Walsh.

Niamh Fahey 8

Lack of threat from the away side freed up the Liverpool player to take a more advanced role; was always calm in possession and established a great relationship with Jessica Ziu, superb assist for the fifth goal and earned penalty for No 7.

Louise Quinn 8

Busiest of the Irish defenders as at times she had a personal running battle with Georgia captain Khatia Tchoknia, but the Wicklow woman read the game so well to keep their No 20, and best player, quiet.

Jessica Ziu 9

Was earning only her fifth cap but the Shelbourne player was an utter joy to watch, flawless technique and a willingness to run at her marker, who will have nightmares about Ziu. A star in the making.

Diane Caldwell 8

Georgia’s weakness down the right made sure that Caldwell had little to do, but concentration levels never dipped and she also put in a tackle when needed.

Ruesha Littlejohn 8

Needed a big game to try and cement her place in the side for next year’s tests in the group, was always tidy in possession and never gave the ball away, superb cross for Ireland’s fourth goal.

Megan Connolly 8

Classy Connolly barely had to break sweat as she breezed through the game with ease and popped up late on for goal No 11.

Denise O’Sullivan 9

Even taking into account how poor the opposition were, O’Sullivan once again looked like a world-class player; utterly bossed the midfield area, brilliant touch to help create the third goal, then score three.

Katie McCabe 9

Georgia simply could not live with the Ireland captain, who thrived in the more attacking role she was given; her assists were vital, overall presence was superb, stunning finish for Ireland’s eighth.

Lucy Quinn 8

Deeper role than she has played in for Ireland of late, she enjoyed the freedom of Tallaght to work her magic; classy finish for her goal.

Kyra Carusa 8

Early days in her Ireland career but played like she belonged on senior stage, showed agility and awareness with a diving header for her goal.

Bench impact 8

The game was already won when Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant came on, goals for Amber Barrett and Saoirse Noonan.



