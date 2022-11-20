Ireland player ratings – Jamie McGrath the brightest spark on an uninspiring night in Malta

Caoimhín Kelleher 6

Another Ireland appearance where the Liverpool ’keeper had little to do and it therefore makes it difficult to really assess his performance.

Séamus Coleman 6

Recalled to the side and was solid as you would expect in a position that is reasonably unfamiliar to him, but a conservative Malta team weren’t asking many questions either.

John Egan 6

Retained in the heart of the back three with changes around him and did the needful, but there wasn’t a huge amount to do bar win a few headers in the dying stages.

Nathan Collins 6

Switched to the left of the three, which isn’t quite his natural station, and did get booked for a second-half foul after getting caught out of position. Otherwise fine.

Matt Doherty 5

Sloppy on occasion but unlucky not to create a first-half opener with a deft flick. The feeling lingers that his performance level tends to run in tandem with the standard of the game.

Josh Cullen 6

He was a bit off colour in the early exchanges but was competent enough thereafter, sweeping things up in midfield against a limited side. There’ll be tougher days.

Alan Browne 5

Has delivered for Stephen Kenny, but this wasn’t one of his better games. Fluffed his lines when one run might have yielded an opener. Replaced in the first round of changes.

Jamie McGrath 7

Marked up because he was the most effective Irish midfielder in terms of positive advances, with the Meath man much more incisive and creative than those around him.

James McClean 5

Bright start in contrast with those around him, forcing a few fouls, but struggled with the end product. Found it harder to impose himself on the game in the second half.

Callum Robinson 6

He did score the match-winner from finding the right position, but his partnership with Chiedozie Ogbene is hot and cold and he hasn’t done enough to force his way ahead of the absent Troy Parrott.

Chiedozie Ogbene 5

Michael Obafemi’s injury gave Ogbene a chance to shine, but he didn’t really take it despite his fine form for Rotherham. Operating against a defensive opponent isn’t his forte.

Manager: Stephen Kenny 5

He’s switched from extolling the virtues of blooding players to sticking with the team he has built and there was nothing populist about this performance. This window has been uninspiring.

Substitutes

Callum O’Dowda 6 (for McClean 65) – the best of the subs and almost capped decent week with a goal

Jeff Hendrick 5 (for Browne 65) – mixed bag after an introduction which was about prioritising experience

Evan Ferguson 5 (for Ogbene 76) – tried his best with limited success in cameo but will learn from it

Mark Sykes (for Robinson 85) – not on long enough to rate



