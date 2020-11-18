Ireland Player Ratings: Horgan and Knight among the few positives from drab draw

Jason Knight was one of Ireland's good performers against Bulgaria. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 0-0 draw with Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium.

Darren Randolph - 6

It was a big night on a personal level with his 50th cap but he had little to do, bar saving a half-hearted effort from Iliev midway through the first half.

Shane Duffy - 6

Another disappointing night for the captain, beaten in the air for Bulgaria’s best first-half chance and off-target with a header from a Brady pass.

Ryan Manning - 6

Debut in a must-win game was a test and it was a mixed bag. He was lucky to escape with just a booking for a first-half foul but settled in to the game after that.

Conor Hourihane - 5

Asked to play a more defensive role than he’d like, he was unable to make much impact in open play and Brady’s presence denied him access to set plays.

Daryl Horgan - 8

Once again one of Ireland’s better performers on a tough night for attacking players. He set up a chance for James Collins which he should have finished off.

Ronan Curtis - 5

A big leap from England’s third tier to competitive international football – he started well but faded as the game went on and will struggle to stay in the squad.

Dara O’Shea - 6

Can’t be faulted, O’Shea tried to impact the game with forward runs. He played in one nice assist for Collins and showed leadership that was lacking in others.

Kevin Long - 6

He rescued defensive partner Duffy with a first-half interception and had a testing night against the tricky Delev, but the Burnley man stood up well.

Jason Knight - 8

Played a hospital pass which almost cost an early goal but recovered well. The Derby midfielder showed vision with his assist for Curtis which was wasted. Encouraging.

Robbie Brady - 6

Signs in Cardiff that he was back to his best but the veteran was sub-par. Dead balls failed to come off and overall unconvincing, apart from that 68th-minute strike.

James Collins - 5

It was a big audition for the Luton player to show that he can play at this level but he struggled to convince up front. Should have scored with a first-half header.

Manager: Stephen Kenny - 6

Limited game-time for Byrne and Cullen was a wrong call. He left the struggling Curtis and Collins on for too long and still faces a major task in building a winning side.

Substitutes

Josh Cullen - 8

Deserved more time than he had as he looked effective once he was on.

Jack Byrne - 7

He was eager to get the ball and effective in possession.

Cyrus Christie - 6

He offered solidity.

Troy Parrott - 7

Did not have enough time to impact the game.

Sean Maguire - 7

Was keen to get involved but cut a frustrated figure.

Online Editors