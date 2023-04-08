Ireland player ratings: Green shoots for Vera Pauw as Mannion, Farrelly and Connolly shine against USA

Julie Ertz of United States in action against Ireland's Kyra Carusa, left, and Marissa Sheva during the women's international friendly match at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

How the Girls in Green rated in their first friendly international against the USA in Austin.

Courtney Brosnan – 7

Lost her impressive seven-game clean sheet record, the longest of any World Cup qualifier, and will perhaps ruefully reflect on her positioning for the rasper from Emily Fox; much better for luckless penalty effort.

Aoife Mannion – 8

Assured as she was on debut against a relatively modest Chinese outfit, this represented a considerable step-up in class and the Manchester United stopper consummately bridged it.

Louise Quinn – 7

Quite astonishing that over a decade of far post thievery was not detected by the vast arsenal of USA scouts; could have added another goal to her impressive tally but primarily head was used to secure defence.

Diane Caldwell – 7

This represents the core of Ireland’s defensive effort that will take on Australia in the World Cup opener as Savannah McCarthy loses her race to regain her former eminence. Loss of concentration for 77th minute penalty.

Heather Payne – 7

The manager’s fondness for pace and power is encapsulated in the hard-running Payne, tonight featuring in what seemed to be always her default position anyway, a bounding figure up and down the right. Smith did her in run-up to goal, a reminder of her difficulties when facing her own goal.

Megan Connolly – 8

Deployed as the deep-lying sitter, Connolly was forced to soak up a whole wave of pressure; not always in a position to begin passing patterns as most of her time was spent trying to stop them.

Denise O’Sullivan – 6

A memorable occasion for Cork’s finest as she led out her country on the occasion of a 100th appearance; regrettably, like so many white shirts, it seemed to pass her by too quickly.

Sinéad Farrelly – 8

Understandably grew leggy as the game went on, with Pauw withdrawing her prematurely, perhaps hoping for another few minutes in St Louis; but did enough on belated international debut to show she too can be a late addition to World Cup starting line-up.

Marissa Sheva – 7

The manager clearly favours Sheva’s advancing claims for a significant role later this summer, if only to provide her with another attacking body higher up the field, and her hold-up play is also an asset given Ireland’s passing patterns and support play are not.

Kyra Carusa – 7

Showed she good sniff a goal chance after Ireland’s decent first-half attempt that was ruled out for off-side; better options elsewhere on the pitch allow her to occupy the opposition.

SUBSTITUTES

Aine O’Gorman – 7

Came on for Farrelly and added energy to a wilting effort and formed part of late assault for consolation.

Ruesha Littlejohn – 7

Arrived for Farrelly, now perhaps one of the live threats to her World Cup place, and snapped into tackles as if physically responding to the competitive challenge. Characteristic of her, too.