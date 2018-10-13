Ireland player ratings: Few standout performers as Martin O'Neill experiments with change of system

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 0-0 draw against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

Darren Randolph - The Middlesbrough keeper showed bravery as he put his body in the way of an onrushing Thomas Delaney mid-way through the first half. The Middlesbrough keeper stood firm and looked efficient when he was called upon - 7

Matt Doherty - The Premier League's Player of the Month for September finally got his chance to shine for Ireland as he was selected in a new-look defensive formation. Doherty struggled to to break forward as much as he would have wanted - 6

Richard Keogh - A vocal presence as part of Ireland's three-man defensive set-up, this gritty performer was frustrated to be left out of the Martin O'Neill's line-up for the game against Wales last month and justified his selection with a gritty display. - 7

Shane Duffy - He went close with a header in the closing stages of the first half and looked solid at the heart of O'Neill's central defensive trio. Duffy does not play in a back three with Brighton and adapted well to the new set-up - 7

Kevin Long - Showed good awareness at times, as he settled into a back three that were under plenty of pressure as Denmark controlled possession for lengthy periods. Long's lack of passing ability restricted Ireland's ability to break quickly - 7

James McClean - His attacking ambition was restricted by his deployment as a left wing-back in the first half and he struggled to shine when moved forward by O'Neill in the second half. A disappointing display from one of Ireland's star men - 6

Cyrus Christie - O'Neill was keen to find a place in his side for Premier League performer Christie, but a player more familiar to a full-back role struggled to make an impact in midfield. Out of position and it showed as he was not effective - 6

Harry Arter - Booked as he ploughed into a feisty challenge on Martin Braithwaite after 10 minutes, Arter hooked a Danish header off the line in the second half. His return to the Ireland set-up ended when he was substituted after 65 minutes - 7

Callum O'Dowda - After taking a knock in the first half, the Bristol City man looked groggy and was replaced at half-time. His head knock may have affected his performance that struggled to catch fire in a lacklustre Ireland midfield - 5

Jeff Hendrick - He was involved in a bizarre early incident as he raced in on goal after Denmark stopped to allow treatment to Arter and it was fortunate that he failed to score. Ireland's most creative player struggled to make an impact - 6

Shane Long - A tireless performance from the experienced Southampton forward who was forced to play a familiar role leading the line along and lacking quality service. He still made life difficult for the Danish defence and won plenty of free-kicks - 7

Substitute - Enda Stevens for O'Dowda (45) - Looked steady - 7

Callum Robinson for Arter (65) - Added some pace up front - 6

Aiden O'Brien for Long (83) - Not on for long enough to make an impact - 6

Online Editors