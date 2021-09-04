Ireland player ratings: Few positive performances on dismal evening in Dublin

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium,

Gavin Bazunu... 5

Was left exposed by his defence for the Azerbaijan goal, so little he could do to prevent that. Only had a minimal amount of saves to make but overall the teenager showed signs of nerves, spilling a late cross could have been costly.

Shane Duffy... 4

Like the rest of the defence, Duffy will have nightmares about Makhmudov's goal, Duffy looked unassured at the back, redeemed himself somewhat with the equalising goal but not his finest day in green.

Seamus Coleman....4

Ireland's best player in the opening 10 minutes, his form had a worrying dip and his indecision and lack of a tackle just before half time, as Makhmudov teed up his shot was way below the high standards he has set.

John Egan... 5

Probably the most composed of the sub-par defenders, Egan tried to make things happen with long balls out of defence but from the highs of Faro on Wednesday, this was a low.

Matt Doherty.... 4

Like so many players in green, he looked bright and sharp for 10 minutes but was unable to sustain that and a tired-looking Doherty offered nothing after the break, until he was replaced by the ineffective James Collins.

Josh Cullen....6

For his willingness to continually get on the ball and try to make things happen, Cullen was one of Ireland's better performers on a dismal day, some bright spells in the first half, his cross for Duffy's goal was a sign of what he can do.

Jayson Molumby.... 3

Kenny has utter faith in the ability of the midfielder but his lack of experience at club level showed as he was so often bossed out of a midfield made up of players from Azerbaijan's domestic league. Really needs to establish himself with a club.

James McClean...3

A foul throw summed up a dismal first half from the veteran and the second half, with a mixed bag of crosses, offered little better from McClean who did nothing to merit his surprise inclusion in the starting XI.

Troy Parrot... 4

A big chance for the youngster but he didn't deliver, bar one shot on target he offered no threat and struggled to find good positions and even got in Idah's way at times. He has a lot to learn about international football.

Adam Idah... 5

The more impressive of the three Irish attackers, there were signs of potential from Idah but failure to make the most of headed efforts is a concern with the demands of clinical finishing at this level.

Aaron Connolly....4

Was a surprise inclusion in the team and he's probably played himself out of the side on the back of this unconvincing display. He got one shot on target but too often his decision-making was poor.

SUBS:

Daryl Horgan...5 Made an instant impact but faded badly.

Conor Hourihane... 4 Given 30 minutes to make an impact but did little.

Callum Robinson.... 5. Posed a threat in the box but lacked confidence.

James Collins.... 4 Looked out of his depth, again.

Alan Browne... Not on long enough to rate.