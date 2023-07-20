Ireland player ratings: Denise O’Sullivan shines brightest in impressive opening World Cup display from Girls in Green

Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan in action against Katrina Gorry of Australia during the Women's World Cup Group B match at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Here’s how the Girls in Green rated in their first-ever World Cup finals match.

Courtney Brosnan – 8

Little to do; one flap when not calling for a long ball and clattering into Quinn. Long hoofs ineffective.

Heather Payne – 8

Targeted relentlessly in the first-half but maintained courage of convictions; emerging with the ball despite being once again done in the final few minutes of first-half. And was not cowed in attack.

Niamh Fahey – 8

Produced a predictable quantity of headers and blocks and hooks in a doughty defensive display; neat passing option when the low block occasionally advanced. Still advancing in final throes.

Louise Quinn – 8

Another immense display and always on hand to bail out an errant pass or header from friend, or devilishly difficult cross or through ball from foe. Late header flashed wide.

Megan Connolly – 8

Mis-judged one through ball and was helped by Quinn; otherwise assured and composed on the ball. Deadly set-piece precision prived almost a late saviour.

Katie McCabe – 8

First three touches were throw-ins but grew in significance thereafter; feisty entanglements with Hayley Raso characterising the collective bite of the underdog. Almost the hero with Ireland’s only shot on target.

Ruesha Littlejohn – 8

Sitting, selfless bedrock who broke up the play in predictable fashion and only made one glaring error in a solid first-half before tiring late on.

Denise O’Sullivan – 9

Unjustified booking after altercation with Kyra Cooney-Cross; produced moment of magic in the box to create a chance; dogged off the ball, deft on it. A marvel.

Sinéad Farrelly – 8

Offered some protection for Payne; evidence, one sublime back-heel in the right corner; knitted the two lines together well but did lose Raso for headed set-piece chance.

Marissa Sheva – 6

Hit and miss stuff here; got into some great crossing positions down the left with mixed results; complicated play in own half but did serve up some incisive passing higher up. Poor mistake punished.

Kyra Carusa – 7

Thankless task as the lone hold-up merchant and though distant at times, her occasional success reflected the strength and solidity of the system. Little beyond that.

Substitutes

Abbie Larkin added verve and pace to attack without a finishing touch while Lucy Quinn was a little more incisive and created chance for Connolly’s late, late salvo.