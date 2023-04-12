Ireland player ratings: Denise O’Sullivan leads the way for Girls in Green as USA come out on top

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 1-0 defeat to USA on Wednesday night.

Courtney Brosnan – Supporters might have hoped her missteps were behind her; but two fatal steps forward proved her undoing for the lead goal, undermining some solid net-minding otherwise. Distribution poor. 5

Louise Quinn – One potentially fatal slip but otherwise decisive; crucial intervention proved to be a launch play too as she urged her side to often play as high as 35 yards out 7

Megan Connolly – Reverted to the right-side of defence in the absence of Aoife Mannion and her admirable versatility ensured the switch barely denuded her side’s efforts, while retaining her neat passing range. 7

Diane Caldwell – Caught napping on too many occasions, as the left side of a three and when McCabe pushed on; the US should have profited from one of her egregious errors; Sophia Smith ate up ground at times too but also required to make several interventions closer to goal. 6

Ruesha Littlejohn – Some feel her squad place may be in jeopardy; aside from her bountiful character, she seems too valuable to leave behind. Can knit the play well and also breaks up opposition ball with niggling repetitiveness. 7

Denise O’Sullivan – Better performance than last Saturday when the occasion of her 100th may have overwhelmed her; operated mostly on the right, winning tackles and making one beautiful dart after jinking between two defenders. 8

Katie McCabe – A display of hustle and bustle but was clearly flagging by the hour mark as mistakes crept into her game. Will be disappointed with first-half effort but always led from the front. 7

Republic of Ireland players stand for the national anthem at CITYPARK in St Louis, Missouri.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is beaten by the shot from USA's Alana Cook.

Ireland's Louise Quinn competes with USA's Tierna Davidson in St Louis, Missouri.

Ireland's Áine O'Gorman drives past USA's Kristie Mewis. Photos: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Hayley Nolan in action.

Heather Payne – Another ceaseless night of endeavour, and much more defensively resilient too; couldn’t always join every attack but a visible presence up and down the right flank all night. 8

Lucy Quinn – Hasn’t always found favour of late and will be glad of the run; no luck in front of goal but she was sniffing out the opportunity; some clever passing too, albeit hit and miss at times. 7

Kyra Carusa – Demonstrated the real benefits of the hold-up player; allowing both her wing-backs to advance. Clearly now the favoured option up front in this formation. 7

Marissa Sheva – There were times when she looked as if she could be hauled off at any moment but she always recovered with a potent tackle or pass; a fitful display but one bristling with intent. 7

Subs

Hayley Nolan – London City Lionesses player did herself no harm with a very good stint as a replacement on the left for Caldwell; has battled back well from injury after impressing in November camp. 6

Ciara Grant – Could she make a late run for the squad too? Hasn’t been used much during the qualifying campaign and though she got a quarter of the game here, hardly enough evidence to judge. 6

Roma McLaughlin – Replaced a jaded Quinn, who had run herself ragged, and aided the effort in a stacked midfield as the US repeatedly hit a brick wall. 6

Aine O’Gorman – Perhaps this will be her role, and a significant one it is too, as the first alternative bench option to replenish any area. Good contribution as always. 6

Not on long enough to rate – Amber Barrett, Tara O’Hanlon