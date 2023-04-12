Ireland player ratings: Denise O’Sullivan leads the way for Girls in Green as USA come out on top

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 1-0 defeat to USA on Wednesday night.

Courtney Brosnan – Supporters might have hoped her missteps were behind her; but two fatal steps forward proved her undoing for the lead goal, undermining some solid net-minding otherwise. Distribution poor. 5

Louise Quinn – One potentially fatal slip but otherwise decisive; crucial intervention proved to be a launch play too as she urged her side to often play as high as 35 yards out 7

Megan Connolly – Reverted to the right-side of defence in the absence of Aoife Mannion and her admirable versatility ensured the switch barely denuded her side’s efforts, while retaining her neat passing range. 7

Diane Caldwell – Caught napping on too many occasions, as the left side of a three and when McCabe pushed on; the US should have profited from one of her egregious errors; Sophia Smith ate up ground at times too but also required to make several interventions closer to goal. 6

Ruesha Littlejohn – Some feel her squad place may be in jeopardy; aside from her bountiful character, she seems too valuable to leave behind. Can knit the play well and also breaks up opposition ball with niggling repetitiveness. 7

Denise O’Sullivan – Better performance than last Saturday when the occasion of her 100th may have overwhelmed her; operated mostly on the right, winning tackles and making one beautiful dart after jinking between two defenders. 8

Katie McCabe – A display of hustle and bustle but was clearly flagging by the hour mark as mistakes crept into her game. Will be disappointed with first-half effort but always led from the front. 7

Heather Payne – Another ceaseless night of endeavour, and much more defensively resilient too; couldn’t always join every attack but a visible presence up and down the right flank all night. 8

Lucy Quinn – Hasn’t always found favour of late and will be glad of the run; no luck in front of goal but she was sniffing out the opportunity; some clever passing too, albeit hit and miss at times. 7

Kyra Carusa – Demonstrated the real benefits of the hold-up player; allowing both her wing-backs to advance. Clearly now the favoured option up front in this formation. 7

Marissa Sheva – There were times when she looked as if she could be hauled off at any moment but she always recovered with a potent tackle or pass; a fitful display but one bristling with intent. 7

Subs

Hayley Nolan – London City Lionesses player did herself no harm with a very good stint as a replacement on the left for Caldwell; has battled back well from injury after impressing in November camp. 6

Ciara Grant – Could she make a late run for the squad too? Hasn’t been used much during the qualifying campaign and though she got a quarter of the game here, hardly enough evidence to judge. 6

Roma McLaughlin – Replaced a jaded Quinn, who had run herself ragged, and aided the effort in a stacked midfield as the US repeatedly hit a brick wall. 6

Aine O’Gorman – Perhaps this will be her role, and a significant one it is too, as the first alternative bench option to replenish any area. Good contribution as always. 6

Not on long enough to rate – Amber Barrett, Tara O’Hanlon