Ireland player ratings: David McGoldrick the star man in valuable draw with Swiss

Ireland claimed a valuable point in their Group D draw with Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium. Here's how they rated.

Darren Randolph: A quiet enough night for Randolph. Switzerland had opportunities, but they didn't turn them into shots at his goal. 6

Seamus Coleman: The captain led by example, and the pride of Killybegs was always looking to make room for himself down the right wing. 7

Shane Duffy: Dominant as usual at the back, but the Swiss had seen the DVDs of what the Derryman can do from a set-piece and gave him no room. 7

Richard Keogh: The Derby County player is a sound foil to Duffy at the back, Keogh made the tackles and got in his blocks. 7

Enda Stevens: He'd a fine match, showing composure on the ball. But the full-back will be disappointed to miss the game in Georgia. 7

Conor Hourihane: Never quite got to the pitch of the game in open play. But his left foot was a weapon from set-pieces. 5

Glenn Whelan: Gave his all for his time on the pitch as he tried to 'quarter-back' Ireland through the match. 7

Jeff Hendrick: It was the Burnley's man best game for Ireland since the heady days of Euro 2016. He was sharp, quick and always looking for the killer pass. 8

James McClean: Another to do the grafting up and down the left-wing. He got one first half snap chance, but didn't connect properly. 7

Callum Robinson: Not less than an hour on the pitch and will have been disappointed by that. Robinson worked hard and might do better away from home. 6

David McGoldrick: Schar got away from him with his charge from deep for the Swiss goal. But McGoldrick atoned with that brilliant header. 8

Subs

Alan Judge: Skied one great chance to put in a good cross. Got himself booked for two meaty tackles. 6

Scott Hogan & Alan Browne: Not on long enough for a rating

Switzerland ratings:

Yann Sommer 7, Kevin Mbabu 8, Nico Elvedi 6, Manuel Akanji 8, Fabian Schar 8, Ricardo Rodriguez 7, Granit Xhaka 7, Denis Zakaria 6, Remo Freuler 6, Breel Embolo 6, Haris Seferovic 7.

