Ireland player ratings: Browne, Byrne and Maguire the stand-out performers in win over All Whites

Kieran O'Hara: No chance with the goal, and that will annoy O'Hara for he got few enough chances to stay warm on a cold night in Dublin 4. 6

Lee O'Connor: Caught out of position for the visitors' goal, but O'Connor delivered a cracking cross for the third goal. He looks a tidy player who should start to push for a place in Celtic's first team soon. 6

Kevin Long: Big Chris Wood can be a bit of a physical handful, but Long marked him well during a solid display of keeping your concentration. 6

Ciaran Clark: Like Long, there was little enough to do, as the New Zealand goal was no down to either of the centre-halves. Kept looking for a good pass forward at all times. 7

Derrick Williams: Converted a cracking header for Ireland's first goal and worked hard all night down the left. But he won't be dislodging Enda Stevens from the left back role any time soon. 7

Robbie Brady: Won't reflect fondly on his part in the New Zealand first half goal, but Robbie did enough to suggest he will start on Monday against Denmark. So many Irish goals from set-pieces that we just cannot ignore Brady's wand of a left foot. 7

Alan Browne: He's been earning rave reviews for Preston in the Championship this season and here we saw why. Browne was really good, nippy and inventive. He too might have moved up Mick McCarthy's list of options. 8

Josh Cullen: It wasn't the sort of game in which the Charlton player could impress, but he tried to get on the ball as much as possible and prompt Irish attacks. 7

Jack Byrne: Played a few lovely passes during the game. But the Hoops' star gave the ball away once or twice too often for Mick McCarthy's liking. It's the price you pay for the kind of player he is. He'll be a sub come Monday. 8

Seanie Maguire: Fired home a great goal to show just what he can do. But there is a suspicion that the Kilkenny man's lack of inches will tell against him for selection in the big games. 8

Troy Parrott: A pleasing debut for the youngster, with New Zealand's defenders going to the bother of clattering him a few times. Troy looks to be the real deal, though, it's hard to believe he could still play Under-17 football. 7

SUBS

Callum Robinson: Got a fine goal that he will see as redemption after a poor game in Georgia last month. 6

Alan Judge: Tried to get on the ball as much as he could in the last half hour. 6

Mark Travers: Made one fine save, off an Elliott Collier shot, during his 20-minute cameo in goal. 7

James Collins: Missed a late chance to score, but battled well. 6

Online Editors